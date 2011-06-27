Used 1999 Hyundai Tiburon Hatchback Consumer Reviews

The Great Silver Shark MetalliMan , 05/08/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful B-E-A-U-tiful, this car is awesome. Cheap. Fast. Comfortable. All-Around Amazing. I have no bad things to say about the car except that its a great experience. The handling and cosmetics say at least $20,000, but it was sold to me for $6,999. Awesome. Report Abuse

90,000 miles and still going strong Bmorris248 , 06/17/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have 90,000 miles on my Tiburon and it still running great. I have only had to replace the Battery once and I got a tune-up when I hit 60,000 miles other than that I have had zero problems with it.

Save your money. brandon20068837 , 12/29/2008 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I have never been so happy to get rid of a car in my life. Put way tooo much money into a huge lemon. Constantly sinking LARGE amounts of money into this foreign car. When something goes on these cars only Hyundai dealers want to mess with them. I would cringe when i would have to stop at a red light because it would take me 20 minutes to get back to speed.

The Tib alishaffer12 , 06/30/2004 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I really enjoy all aspects of my car.