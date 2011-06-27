Used 1999 Hyundai Tiburon Hatchback Consumer Reviews
The Great Silver Shark
B-E-A-U-tiful, this car is awesome. Cheap. Fast. Comfortable. All-Around Amazing. I have no bad things to say about the car except that its a great experience. The handling and cosmetics say at least $20,000, but it was sold to me for $6,999. Awesome.
90,000 miles and still going strong
I have 90,000 miles on my Tiburon and it still running great. I have only had to replace the Battery once and I got a tune-up when I hit 60,000 miles other than that I have had zero problems with it.
Save your money.
I have never been so happy to get rid of a car in my life. Put way tooo much money into a huge lemon. Constantly sinking LARGE amounts of money into this foreign car. When something goes on these cars only Hyundai dealers want to mess with them. I would cringe when i would have to stop at a red light because it would take me 20 minutes to get back to speed.
The Tib
I really enjoy all aspects of my car.
Emissions
If you live in the state of Georgia don't buy a Hyundai. They will pass OBD emission test and will not do anything about it.
Sponsored cars related to the Tiburon
Related Used 1999 Hyundai Tiburon Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner