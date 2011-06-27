  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Tiburon
  4. Used 1999 Hyundai Tiburon
  5. Used 1999 Hyundai Tiburon Hatchback
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1999 Hyundai Tiburon Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 Tiburon
5(75%)4(19%)3(6%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
16 reviews
Write a review
See all Tiburons for sale
List Price Estimate
$789 - $1,818
Used Tiburon for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

The Great Silver Shark

MetalliMan, 05/08/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

B-E-A-U-tiful, this car is awesome. Cheap. Fast. Comfortable. All-Around Amazing. I have no bad things to say about the car except that its a great experience. The handling and cosmetics say at least $20,000, but it was sold to me for $6,999. Awesome.

Report Abuse

90,000 miles and still going strong

Bmorris248, 06/17/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have 90,000 miles on my Tiburon and it still running great. I have only had to replace the Battery once and I got a tune-up when I hit 60,000 miles other than that I have had zero problems with it.

Report Abuse

Save your money.

brandon20068837, 12/29/2008
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have never been so happy to get rid of a car in my life. Put way tooo much money into a huge lemon. Constantly sinking LARGE amounts of money into this foreign car. When something goes on these cars only Hyundai dealers want to mess with them. I would cringe when i would have to stop at a red light because it would take me 20 minutes to get back to speed.

Report Abuse

The Tib

alishaffer12, 06/30/2004
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

I really enjoy all aspects of my car.

Report Abuse

Emissions

Suzanne, 11/13/2002
0 of 4 people found this review helpful

If you live in the state of Georgia don't buy a Hyundai. They will pass OBD emission test and will not do anything about it.

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Tiburons for sale

Related Used 1999 Hyundai Tiburon Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles