Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Sedan Consumer Reviews

Bang for the Buck James Wright , 10/21/2016 SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 43 of 43 people found this review helpful The Hyundai Sonata is a very good car with lots of interior room, large trunk, comfortable seats, great legroom in the front seats, easy to understand and operate controls. Base model comes with most options one would want on a car. Gas mileage averages 30 mpg. Best of all, it can be bought new for less than 20K. After three years of ownership, still feel the same. A great value! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Sonata Limited 2.0 PZEV Barbie , 04/30/2017 Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 29 of 29 people found this review helpful I owned an Audi A4. I tested a BMW, like the way it rode but did not like the interior (for a female) controls too complicated. I tested the good old Camry XL, the materials and quality of everything that was Camry has deteriorated. Its not the same Camry I knew and owned in the past with very cheap materials. It felt like the old Toyota Tercels inside. I test drove an Accord for two hours. It does not handle bumps very well. If you have any issues with your spine, neck, hips this car was like driving a washing machine. The next day I had pain in my pelvis, which I never had before and spent a full day in bed on a heating pad.I test drove the Fusion, that car shook so violently, its just the way its made. Then I drove the Sonata Limited 2.0. It rides perfect, handles bumps like cushions. The inside is very nice, quiet. The layout of the instrumentation is so easy and logical I didnt even need to look at the book. It brakes great, I have cross traffic alert and all the bells and whistles on it. It was $30,000 and I leased it for 3 years for 14,000 including tax and tags. We drove this car out of state on a long trip and it drove and handled like a dream. There is not one thing I can say about this car thats negative. I wish I had test driven the Sonata 2.0 Limited before I tried the other cars. If you want a car that rides like a dream, gives you plenty of rear seat room, air conditioned front vented seats, good braking, great visibility, better headlights than the Audi's expensive lights, this is the car for you. Seriously. I spent almost a year looking for cars. I had parked this car in a parking lot and when I came out, I went over to the Audi A6 that was the same size and looked exactly the same (except for the front grille) and thought it was my Sonata. Yes, its that good and half the price of the A6. I had test drove the A6 as well and I didnt like the heaviness of the car plus the complicated information system and the "Ipad" that sticks up from the dashboard blocking your view of the street. Everything about the Sonata was perfect. Im seriously considering leasing again when the 3 years are up. I recommend this car and test drive it against the Camry and youll see what Im talking about. The Limited Sonata has 17 inch wheels, the base has 16. I have the 17 inch wheels which are better than 16. The Audis have low profile tires, which means far less cushion on the road and a harder stiff ride. I have never driven a car so comfortable as the Sonata, so if your thinking of this car, especially if your a female or older, I highly recommend it. I get approx. 35 mpg mixed highway and local. I cant put in the amount in the chart below for some reason. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Sometimes I just want to go on a joy ride! Mike , 05/01/2017 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I was coming off a 2015 Sentra and I never really liked it all that much. I mean it was a great car and had good gas mileage but never loved it. I was just driving by a dealership and decided to stop in to take a look at a Sonata because someone in my neighborhood has a 2015/2016 one and it always caught my eye. As soon as I got on the lot I saw a Blue Sonata Sport, took it on a test drive, instantly sold. First, pricing makes this a very affordable car giving you the most bang for your buck in this class. The model I got has the package with the sunroof, leather seats, etc etc etc. Second, I am 6'4" 280lb former football player so its hard finding something I feel comfortable in... I fit perfect in this. Easy to get in and out, plenty of leg room, my head isnt right up against the roof, even with the seat back (not even all the way) rear passengers still have leg room. Infotainment system is pretty good. No complaints here. Compatible with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, which my neighbors brand new $50k Acura MDX doesnt have and they are a bit jealous of that ha! Now to driving, in regular driving mode its a little sluggish off the line but I have zero problems getting up up to speed quickly or passing someone. Now if you want to have some fun, throw it into Sport and pop it over to sportmatic shifting and go down some winding back roads. Now its nothing like the Lancer EVO I had in my younger years, but steering and suspension is nice and tight and very responsive. Allows you to accelerate out of tight curves without any body roll and nice solid grab on the road. Bottom line, this is a great car all around. You wont see it featured in the Fast & Furious franchise but it is fun to drive and you shouldn't have any buyers remorse either. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Bought the hard to find 2017 Sonata Eco Bob From GA , 12/04/2016 Eco 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 64 of 68 people found this review helpful I research cars for a couple of years before buying, and this time around I had a list of 12 sedans and SUV's that I slowly eliminated through test drives until ending up with the Sonata Eco. I have 1000 miles on the car and am extremely pleased with it. Before buying, I drove a base model Sonata for a week as a rental and liked the feel of the car. It rides well, has a lot of features, and the build quality is excellent, but it's a bit slow to accelerate, around average for large sedans. I've followed dual-clutch transmissions for a few years, so the Eco intrigued me. It comes with 1.6L engine with a dual scroll turbo that runs great on regular gas, and a dual-clutch transmission. For those who are unfamiliar, it's a computer-controlled transmission that works something like a manual, but the computer can shift considerable faster than a human. It's also faster than a standard automatic transmission, though not as smooth. The engine produces 179 HP, less than the base model, but 195 ft-lbs of torque with a wide max torque band starting at 1500 RPM. The lighter engine and transmission drops the curb weight from 3587 for the base to 3219 for the Eco. The combination of a faster tranny, max torque at 1500 RPM, and less weight means that the Eco cuts about .7 seconds off the 0-to-60 time, and in high-speed driving, it accelerates beautifully. It passes slowbies in the fast lane like they're not there. It's hard to believe that you can get performance this good out of an engine whose combustion chambers are smaller than a half-gallon of milk. The Eco also gets outstanding mileage - rated at 28 city/ 39 hwy vs 25/36 for the base - if you can resist putting it in sport mode and driving with a heavy foot. Best of all, since the car hasn't caught on yet, you can get good deals on it. I got mine for $4015 off the MSRP. The speakers and the radio are great - it comes with a Sirius XM radio that sounds wonderful. My last two cars were a 2006 VW Passat 2.0T and a 2014 Mazda 6, both really good cars, but I like the Sonata Eco even better. Update 6/5/17 - I now have 11, 500 miles on the car. I still think it's great and that I got an excellent value. It's solid in daily driving around town, but really excels out on the highway. My wife and I have gone on a couple of 1800-mile round trips, switching off driving. The ride is very smooth, the 40-to-80 acceleration phenomenal, and the highway gas mileage incredible given the size and feel of the car. We're getting 38+ mpg in Eco mode even though we're running around 80 on the interstates and passing the slowbies. But it's the overall experience of the car we enjoy. The car is comfortable, we put on music or a book-on-CD and the miles just melt away. The dual-clutch transmission works great in normal driving, but every once in awhile acts up in very slowing driving, like backing into a parking space. If you put it in reverse and back straight in, it works just fine. But if you have to switch between drive and reverse to adjust your position, it seems like the DCT "gets confused", and either takes a few seconds to go into gear, or goes into second instead of first. This is a very minor irritation in comparison to how smoothly the car operates under normal conditions, and it does seems to be a characteristic of DCT's. I'll trade off a little low-speed bumpiness for the beautiful high-speed performance any day. Update 12/5/17 - Have 22,000 miles on the car now and still think it's great. Am still getting 32 mpg combined on daily outings and 38 on long interstate trips driving between 75 and 85. On long straight flat stretches, I can put the cruise control on 75 and it gets 40-42. It's amazing to get that kind of gas mileage without giving up comfort, space and acceleration. Update 6/5/18 - Approaching 30,000 and still very happy with the car. I had a fender bender. The other car had about $3000 in damage but the Sonata was barely scratched. Fixed the dings myself and the car still looks good. The paint has held up well despite parking it outdoors. The gas mileage continues to be excellent. There are three drive modes, normal, eco and sport. For my everyday driving, a combination of street and suburban highway, the normal setting gives me decent power and 32 MPG. On long trips on the interstate, the ECO setting plus cruise control gets me 40. I hardly use the sport setting at all, since it doesn't provide that much better acceleration and the mileage drops into the mid-20's in combined driving. The acceleration in normal mode is more than enough to handle freeway on-ramps and maintain good fast-lane speed. Update 12/5/19 - 42,000 miles and still going great. I really have to be picky to find something I'd don't like, but the horn sounds pathetic. I'd replace it but you have to take the grill off. Other than that, it's the best car I've had. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse