Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata Sedan Consumer Reviews

A lot of good, a little bad Leo , 12/18/2015 Limited 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 95 of 96 people found this review helpful I put about 40,000 miles on a 2013 Altima before trading for this as an end-of-model year. I also tested a 2015 Fusion and Malibu along the way, as well as a 2014 demo Cadillac CTS V-Sport. The good news on the Hyundai is that the acceleration seems much better than most professional reviewers give it credit for. It is much quicker than the Altima 2.5 was, and that stop-light bobble (lugging from the CVT) just isn't there. The car is roomy, more so than a Fusion and much more so than the Malibu, though the Altima gets the edge for better long-drive seat comfort. The Hyundai looks very sharp (possibly losing in this segment only to the Fusion), and everyone who has been in it noted the quality of the materials (better than the Altima and Fusion, though maybe less than a top-of-the-line but pricier Accord). The dash lines are clean; they will never be mistaken for the sheer elegance of a Jaguar XF, but are much less distracting than the chromed plastic so abundant in the Caddy. It has memory seats, for which you would need to drop $40K on the Platinum version of a Murano or Maxima to get from anything in the Nissan line. The 16 Altimas have 12 way power seats, but no memory... I'd be tweaking for a week every time my wife drove it !! Hyundai also ties the side mirrors into the memory, so you push one button and life goes back to where it should be. The car tracks very straight, though in all honesty, it took about three times behind the wheel to get the feel of it. Drive it, get out and walk around, and drive it again to see what I mean. It's almost like the car has to get used to you, rather than the other way around. The D-steering wheel looks sharp, but is not real smooth when used in daily life. The heated & ventilated front seats work very well and hold snugly during corners. The heated back seats are a really nice touch. The back-up camera locates objects precisely, and follows the curve of the steering wheel (cough, Altima don't, cough). The display is mounted high enough to make for much easier viewing than most competitors, though the back-up sensors will ping the crown of the road when you back out of an angled driveway. The driver protection (lane drift and collision warning) work well, and less intrusively than the Cadillac CTS. I'm personally not found of the concept.. all we need is another toy to make drivers lazier, but it does work. The bad lies mostly in the electronics suite. You have one button to cycle through the climate control settings, so you have to look over and push the button several times if you had to run the defroster. I will note the HVAC system works really well; it's just the control that's lacking. The Sonata links quickly to your phone, but Altima would read texts to you and let the other end know you were driving. If you can do that in the Hyundai, I haven't figured out how. The most serious gripe is (and the Edmunds guys and the Hyundai salesmen kind of gloss over this) is that you have to subscribe to the Hyundai service and use a smart phone to be able to use the remote car start. This is beyond stupid... may all you app-lovers be rendered impotent by your dad-gummed toys ! GIVE ME A BUTTON ON THE FOB like any normal car. The nav system, on the other hand, is excellent, with a large display and actually shows the speed limit of 95% of the roads... it even detects school zones. The sound system is surprisingly bland for an Infinity unit, though I'm still tweaking the settings. I've driven in light rain with no issues, but no other weather I can report on. My general opinion is that the car is superior dollar-for-dollar to the Altima and the Malibu, and that you could probably get a slightly better Fusion or Accord, but you'd be laying out quite a bit more cash. If they fix the electronics, this would be a great car. Option you should get that I didn't- heated steering wheel, though the HVAC system is quick to remedy the cold. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Still a great ride Paul Cocke , 11/16/2015 Limited 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 42 of 42 people found this review helpful This is by far the best car I've ever owned. A year and 18,000 miles on the odometer later, no rattles or any problems with workmanship. I drive through mountains on the interstate every day to work (60 miles round trip). The car handles extremely well and I'm getting 25-27 mpg in town and 29-31 mpg on the highway. Since its cheaper now I use high test gas (I heard the turbo likes it better). Ignore the reviews saying this car is sluggish; it isn't. The car is a bit slow on the front end but it has plenty of power. For freeway driving it can pull ahead in traffic with ease. I recently took it through the Cascade Mountains on a road trip and it breezed through every curve effortlessly. I am over 6 feet tall and this car is comfortable for me to drive. If you want adults to be comfortable in the back seat this car has spacious back seats and works better than most sedans. . The blind spot warning already has prevented an accident or two. * Love the backup camera; the lane departure system is annoying but I leave in on for safety. * My grand children love the pull-down shades in back. * The car handles quite well. I never use the paddle shifters but do switch between eco, regular and sport driving modes. Sport seems to do better in the rain but cuts down on gas. I use eco around town. * I wish the car had fog lights. While the LED lights look cool they do not help with visibility. * Navigation works well and the car stereo is excellent. Between Pandora and XM radio my commute is much more interesting though I do wish the steering wheel had a radio mute button (or maybe I just have not found it). I also wish the car had AWD. * My biggest complaint is the automatic trunk opener. You can stand behind in with your keys in your hand for minutes and nothing happens. Then you casually walk by and the stupid thing opens. Still love the car. I have been watching and these 2015s have good deals right now. Wait until the end of the month for better deals. Negotiate ruthlessly and don't worry about the color. And don't be fooled by the addition of the stolen car service (a waste of money - your auto insurance likely covers it) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Better than I Could Have Imagined!!! Stan Morris , 08/06/2015 Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful ***UPDATE 8/7/2017*** I'd like to make this review brief as possible, but I know that's not going to happen. I am so blown away by this vehicle that I tell everyone who comments on it that it's now not just the best car I've ever owned, it's the only car to get in my mind(regarding the options/performance/warranty/reliability you get for the money). If you want to drop $70k on a vehicle with the same options and a little more pep, more power to you(literally). I own a Sonata Ltd with the Ultimate Package, and after driving in the high end Infinity/Audi/BMW, this vehicle is just as comparable in regards to the luxurious feel and amenities. From the Xenon headlights, LED running lights and LED interior lights(so crisp), to the LED taillights, to the sophisticated new styling, this car is the epitome of high class without the high class cost. The smart cruise, which is one of my favorite features, works beautifully and I use it frequently when on a long commute. Also, have you ever been trying to follow a friend or family member on the highway or interstate for a long commute and can't seem to get your cruise control set just right and either slowly gain or lose distance between them? Problem solved! With the smart cruise I just set my cruise speed for higher than I know the car in front of me will go, and simply stay behind them. If they slow, the car slows. If they speed up, the car speeds up. Even better, I can choose if I want to be a car length behind them or a few car lengths behind them. I have not tested it in city traffic, as I do not live in a big enough city, but I could see how it would come in handy(strike that, become a valued asset and seen as a necessity) when in slow moving or quick stop and go traffic. The Xenon headlights and LED taillights are truly remarkable in both functionality and in style. My wife told me she had to drive the vehicle so I could see the lights from the outside, and I was more than impressed. When seeing this vehicle traveling down the road at night you expect to see a familiar luxury emblem on the front, not the ever increasingly popular "H". I currently have my phone hooked up with the "Android Auto", and also have the BlueLink and Bluetooth set up on the car and all flawlessly perform as they should. I was impressed with all of those "little features" that the Android Auto provides and couldn't be happier with that addition. My only complaint, which can't be stuck on just the Sonata, is the visibility. My previous vehicle was a Navigator, and comparatively the visibility felt like it was cut in half. With that said, in all cars visibility has been cut down the same, so again this isn't just Hyundai. One positive note is that the blind spot works beautifully and it has saved me from cutting into a car on multiple occasions. On a side note, the blind spot has an ability to judge the speed of the car behind you, so if said vehicle is coming up really fast the blind spot will adjust to warn you earlier, as opposed to other blind spot systems that simply warn you once the vehicle trips the sensor. I suppose the only real downfall are the leather seats. They are premium leather, but not as soft as the napa leather that I've enjoyed in the past. That being said, it seems like these seats are more durable and will hold up better. Additionally, the heated and cooled seats work beautifully, and I've gotten multiple comments on the heated seats in the back. Alright, I could continue on and on about this car, but it feels like I'm just going through the options package and commenting on how great it is, so you could just look at the package and know that all of it is exceptional. I purchased the extended warranty that covers bumper to bumper, excluding bumpers :-), for 10 years/100,000 miles, which I would suggest wholly to anyone considering this vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

15,000 Mile Review colonel12 , 11/30/2015 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I've had this car for about 8 months, 15,000 miles, and not a single problem. It is very comfortable, there's minimal road noise, and highway fuel economy is great. It's been very reliable thus far, only needing routine maintenance. We also have a 2015 Toyota Camry in the family, and this vehicle trounces the Camry in nearly every way. The interior materials are better, the ride is better, MUCH less road noise, etc. The push button start, proximity key, automatic climate control, heated seats, etc. in a sub $25,000 car is a phenomenal value. I'm still enjoying my Sonata as much as I did the day I drove it home. Go check it out! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse