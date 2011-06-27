Used 2008 Hyundai Sonata Consumer Reviews
2008 Hyundai Sonata SE V6 - 3.3L
I bought this car brand new in 2008 from the dealer. I have a 10 year - 100k Warranty. I see people saying seat belts, door handles etc. are falling off. Have never had any of this happen. I'm 6'2" and have no discomfort. The car is quick as hell, she'll jump up to 100-120 easily. The car is about 8 years old now and I have only done basic maintenance and put tires and new headlights in due to the wax formation. Everything works. Sound system sounds great, and I love that the unit holds 6 cd's. If I could buy this car again when I need a new car I would. Drove to north Carolina, Flordia (separate trip), tenesee (separate trip) and would NOT be afraid to drive to California from rhode island. The car has 161,000 miles on it so I expect problems soon due to use and age. I do not see poor quality in material. I love the car and think that door handles falling off in one guys review is total B.S.
To put it simply, this car saved my son and my life. We were hit oncoming on the passenger side. Had this car not have been made with such durable materials and just all around a well crafted car, I don't even want to think about what might had happen. We both came out unscathed. Before this had happened, I loved my car. It was the first one I'd ever bought and I couldn't have been more happy with my purchase. It was roomy, the sound system was awesome. I bought it with 78,000 miles. Only replaced back brakes. The only thing I didn't like was the gas mileage but that's expected with a V6.
Bought my car used in 2009 with 9,000 miles, was a little concerned that it was traded in so quick but with the remainder of warranty left 4+ years and 50K bumper to bumper it was worth the gamble considering some new cars only give you 36K and 3 years. Initially bought car for wife for local driving, during the last 6 years the car has been virtually repair free, only used warranty to replace driver visor and no other issues. I have the V6 and when getting into the FWY's no issues plenty of zip and easy handling, just made a cross country run of 2,900+ miles and it ran better than expected, really didn't check mileage but it was probably around 30+MPG. I am 6'1" and around 230LBS considering it's size I felt I had adequate room driving 6+ hours a day. Getting ready to sell and it's almost worth half of what I paid and have 89K, overall I'd have to say it's a 4+ and a 5 for value.
I bought this car used with 34,000 miles back in 2009. It has been nothing but solid for me for over 4 years of driving it. The maintenance I had was minimal. The alternator went out on me last summer which was 500 bucks to fix but I was told by the mechanic that this is a typical problem with newer cars when they get close to 100,000 miles. Other than that I've had no other problems with it other than typical maintenance. I'm currently at 90,000 miles on it and plan on keeping it for a few more years. The paint quality is not the best on the outside but all in all still rides like a dream on the highway. Fun car to drive too.
Update: July 2019 - Well... i promised my 2008 Sonata to my niece when she was ready for it and she just called me on my offer. The car still looks, runs and performs as it always has. I'm happy to know that she gets to use it as her first car. The car treated me well for 11 years 8 months and 223,000 miles. The car now has 230,000 and is running well for my niece as well. I picked up a 2010 Sonata Limited with 109,000 for myself... this body style has treated me well so I'm hoping to get a couple of years before my next new one (looking forward to test driving the new 2020 Sonata). Have had the 2010 for 6+ months now and added an addition 12,000 miles to it. Runs great... love these cars!!! Update: Dec 2018 - 11+ years, 214,000 miles and the car still run and looks great. Knock on wood, no accidents and no major issues. Always perform regular maintenance and use original parts where required. I look at new cars every now and then and then think why? 10 and a half years and now over 206,000 miles and the car is still running great! I just made a 10 hour drive from Dallas to Nashville... love this car on the highway. 32 MPG for the trip here, upper 90's outside and the AC running the entire trip. You know I've been looking at the new 2018 Sonata & Tucson thinking it might be time and then I make a trip like this and say "why?". Maybe I'll get the Tucson and keep the Sonata for my everyday drive. LOVE THIS CAR!!! My 2008 Sonata hit 200,000 miles yesterday, 10 years and 1 month after purchased it in New Jersey. I have taken good care of this car and it has served me well. I have stayed on top of the maintenance, and yes, I do take it to a certified Hyundai service center for all major work. The car still looks great (red with beige interior) and runs even better. I take a number of long road trips (1,000 miles or more) each year and the car still gets 31-33 MPG on the highway. Hyundai had Michelin tires on the car when I purchased it in 2007. The first time I had to buy new tires I put Goodyears on and the road noise was awful. I have used Michelin's ever since... so much quieter and better performance! After moving to TX in 2013 I got to know the service manager at my local Hyundai dealership. He believes that the 2006-2010 Sonata's are one of the best sedans ever built and I have to agree. I was in for an oil change last week and asked him if the front end suspension needed any work (never had any work done to it). He asked me if it was making any noises or if the handling of the car was off. "No" I said, it's running great. His reply "don't touch it, that's what is great about these cars". I have to agree.
