Used 2008 Hyundai Sonata Consumer Reviews

2008 Hyundai Sonata SE V6 - 3.3L Bob Rubel , 12/04/2015 SE V6 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful I bought this car brand new in 2008 from the dealer. I have a 10 year - 100k Warranty. I see people saying seat belts, door handles etc. are falling off. Have never had any of this happen. I'm 6'2" and have no discomfort. The car is quick as hell, she'll jump up to 100-120 easily. The car is about 8 years old now and I have only done basic maintenance and put tires and new headlights in due to the wax formation. Everything works. Sound system sounds great, and I love that the unit holds 6 cd's. If I could buy this car again when I need a new car I would. Drove to north Carolina, Flordia (separate trip), tenesee (separate trip) and would NOT be afraid to drive to California from rhode island. The car has 161,000 miles on it so I expect problems soon due to use and age. I do not see poor quality in material. I love the car and think that door handles falling off in one guys review is total B.S. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

So thankful uraveragemom , 06/10/2013 9 of 9 people found this review helpful To put it simply, this car saved my son and my life. We were hit oncoming on the passenger side. Had this car not have been made with such durable materials and just all around a well crafted car, I don't even want to think about what might had happen. We both came out unscathed. Before this had happened, I loved my car. It was the first one I'd ever bought and I couldn't have been more happy with my purchase. It was roomy, the sound system was awesome. I bought it with 78,000 miles. Only replaced back brakes. The only thing I didn't like was the gas mileage but that's expected with a V6.

Good Value for the money. Lou , 07/25/2015 GLS V6 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Bought my car used in 2009 with 9,000 miles, was a little concerned that it was traded in so quick but with the remainder of warranty left 4+ years and 50K bumper to bumper it was worth the gamble considering some new cars only give you 36K and 3 years. Initially bought car for wife for local driving, during the last 6 years the car has been virtually repair free, only used warranty to replace driver visor and no other issues. I have the V6 and when getting into the FWY's no issues plenty of zip and easy handling, just made a cross country run of 2,900+ miles and it ran better than expected, really didn't check mileage but it was probably around 30+MPG. I am 6'1" and around 230LBS considering it's size I felt I had adequate room driving 6+ hours a day. Getting ready to sell and it's almost worth half of what I paid and have 89K, overall I'd have to say it's a 4+ and a 5 for value. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Best car I've owned. sdemaris , 02/23/2014 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I bought this car used with 34,000 miles back in 2009. It has been nothing but solid for me for over 4 years of driving it. The maintenance I had was minimal. The alternator went out on me last summer which was 500 bucks to fix but I was told by the mechanic that this is a typical problem with newer cars when they get close to 100,000 miles. Other than that I've had no other problems with it other than typical maintenance. I'm currently at 90,000 miles on it and plan on keeping it for a few more years. The paint quality is not the best on the outside but all in all still rides like a dream on the highway. Fun car to drive too.