Used 2007 Hyundai Sonata Sedan Consumer Reviews

Look out Japan, South Korea caught up. roberto , 12/03/2006 32 of 32 people found this review helpful This car is way above what we expected. On smoothly paved roads it is the quietest car I've ever driven. It puts the new Camry to shame in that category. It also puts the Camry and Accord to shame in list of standard features by including SAB, ESC, ABS and traction control. The NHTSA says it is even better than the Accord in its side impact crash test ratings and costs thousands less. Only thing I would change is the look of the climate controls, a little dorky. Otherwise go for it. Oh yes and the warranty package is far better than the Accord and Camry. I feel like a saleperson...... Report Abuse

Reliable Car and Great Value! Benjamin , 11/28/2015 SE 4dr Sedan w/XM (3.3L 6cyl 5A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I have had this 2007 Sonata SE V6 since June 2011 (4 years) and it has been a wonderful car to own. I used to live in Texas so the paint has some minor wear thanks the the flaming sun but other than that most people don't seem to notice. I have received many compliments on this car to the point that many people thought is was a brand new car! This car used to be a rental car and I'm impressed how well it has held up since I took ownership! I got this car around 97k miles and it is currently at the 152k mark and it is a trooper. I drove it from the West Texas area to Austin,TX (8 hours of driving) and I had a quarter of a tank of gas left! It gets really good gas mileage on the highway as long as you are in the 60-70 mph range. It gets terrible gas mileage in the city but that's a given for most cars anyway. During my undergraduate degree I drove six hours (one trip, 12 for round trip) from my hometown to my college and I haven't had any major mechanical problems with my Sonata. I'm currently attending Graduate school in Ohio and I have made 2 round trips of 2,224 miles from Texas to Northwest Ohio and I still haven't had any mechanical problems. It still runs and sounds great! It has good acceleration, braking, a quiet cabin and is smooth on the highway. I'm not a big fan of the body roll and the steering but I have dealt with worse. I have had regular maintenance and some major maintenance due to the age of the car. I had to fix the rear axle for the major maintenance but I haven't had any problems with my engine and transmission. My passenger window motor went out probably due to my car transitioning from Texas to Ohio weather and from people opening it all time -_- I have had some problems with the brake lights but the manufacturer recall quickly resolved that issue. If you baby this car and drive non-aggressively it will return the favor. I'm really happy with this car and I hope it continues to thrive! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The Only Way To Fly Fred Hirsch , 11/19/2006 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Second Sonata, first was '03 that I put 332,360 miles on... most reliable car I ever had so the '07 was a no brainer. Did lots of research over a 6 month period, it all came back to the Sonata Limited. Styling (clean and classy), loads of standard equipment with plenty of safety features and the expectation of the same or better reliablity then my '03 make it the best buy in the marketplace. Car is powerful, smooth and fast. Controls are well placed and have a solid feel. Many thoughtful touches include plenty of storage inside and lit window switches and steering mounted controls. Handles like a true sports sedan. Front seats have great shoulder and back support. Rock on Hyundai!!!. Report Abuse

2007 Sonata peeling paint problem brossart , 05/08/2011 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I bought my 2007 Hyundai Sonata new, and at that time, I thought it was a good car, but I have since changed my mind. After an electrical short in the steering column, rear brake problems, engine computer malfunction, and now bubbling and peeling paint, I have had enough. Warranty covered most of the problems, but since my Sonata has 43,000 miles on it, Hyundai wont cover the peeling paint, because the paint is only warranted for 3years 36,000 miles. The paint is so thin on this car that when driven on the highway, even bugs cause chipping of the paint on the front bumper and on the hood of the car. This appears to be a sub-standard paint job. Paint should not be peeling off this soon. Report Abuse