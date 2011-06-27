Used 2000 Hyundai Sonata Consumer Reviews
Great Car
I have really enjoyed owning my Sonata GLS. The few problems with the car Hyundai covered the costs of repair under their 5 yrs/60,000 mile warranty. And they extended that warranty by 2 yrs/24000 miles because of the horse power class action. The car is quiet, rides smoothly and is a good size, not to big, but carries four adults in comfort. I added after market leather interior, and wood trim for the dash, door/arm rest. And Chrome TSW 16 inch wheels, looks great with the bright silver paint. I have 76000 miles on my car. I am the second owner of this vehicle, I bought the car with 9,000 miles on the odo. Still after nine years of ownership I still really love driving my Sonata.
Very Dependable Vehicle
I've had this vehicle for approximately 9 years and it has been a good value for the money. I've never had any problems with it and will definitely buy another one when the time comes. The only drawback that I can think of is the manual shift, 4 cylinder doesn't have much power. Other than that, I love the car.
Waste of Money!!!
I bought this car from my brother less than a year age, it doesn't even have 80,000 miles on it yet and the sub-frame has rotted out and has become undrivable. I don't understand how a car company can get away with using material that can get rotted out so quickly and pose a hazard to the people's safety like that. I have had older cars that did not have these problems. On top of that I am having transmissions problems with it as well and my power window motor is fried. If I knew then what I know now I would have not bought the piece of junk. Hyundai should be ashamed and I am glad that I did not get in an accident with my children in the car due to this problem.
That darn ABS/TCS light!
ABS/TCS lamp comes on in damp wheather (when you really need the TCS). Dealership can't figure it out. Trans has blow in & out speed sensors (seperately) and neither was covered under warrenty ($200 a pop!). Trans blew internal solenoid. Dealer repaired under warrenty minus $$ for trani flush. "Intelligent" transmission is actually pretty dumb. Shifting is usually sluggish and its gear choice bogs the engine down too much. Front grill design...is pretty absent. ...Looks like that guy didn't show up for work that day.
I Don't Like My Sonata
I will be taking my Sonata back to the dealer for the 4th time (only 17,000 miles as of 4/2/02) to have them see if they can fix the squealing/sqeaking noise they make every time I step on the brake. I'm tired of hearing from the service department that this noise "is the nature of the Sonata" I've already written and e-mailed Hyundai Motors Corp.
Sponsored cars related to the Sonata
Related Used 2000 Hyundai Sonata info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 1500 2011
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2018
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2014
- Used Ram 1500 2009
- Used Lexus GS 350 2018
- Used Cadillac CTS 2008
- Used Nissan Altima 2012
- Used Toyota Sienna 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Prius News
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ford Edge News
- Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2019
- 2019 Genesis G80
- 2021 GMC Acadia News
- 2021 INFINITI Q60 News
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2021 INFINITI QX60 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- Hyundai Tucson 2021
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster