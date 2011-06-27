  1. Home
2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Sonata Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,300
Starting MSRP
$25,750
Engine TypeHybridHybrid
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Combined MPGno42
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,300
Starting MSRP
$25,750
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,300
Starting MSRP
$25,750
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.636.0/731.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)no40/46 mpg
Combined MPGno42
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,300
Starting MSRP
$25,750
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower193 hp @ 6000 rpm193 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.35.6 ft.
Valves1616
direct injectionyesyes
Base engine typeHybridHybrid
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,300
Starting MSRP
$25,750
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesno
4-wheel ABSyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesno
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesno
child seat anchorsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
adaptive headlightsyesno
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
LED headlampyesno
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,300
Starting MSRP
$25,750
Option Group 01yesyes
Limited Ultimate Packageyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,300
Starting MSRP
$25,750
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesno
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesno
USB connectionyesyes
6 total speakersyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,300
Starting MSRP
$25,750
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
overhead console with storageyesno
front seatback storageyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
adaptive cruise controlyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesno
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
electric power steeringyesyes
rear view camerayesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesno
interior air filtrationyesyes
cruise controlnoyes
front cupholdersnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,300
Starting MSRP
$25,750
hands-free entryyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyes
1 one-touch power windowsnoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,300
Starting MSRP
$25,750
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyes
Cargo Netyesyes
Cargo Trunk Matyesyes
Dual USB Plug-N-Playyesyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,300
Starting MSRP
$25,750
clockyesyes
compassyesno
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,300
Starting MSRP
$25,750
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesno
Front leg room45.5 in.45.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyesno
ventilated passenger seatyesno
leatheryesno
Front head room40.4 in.40.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesno
Front shoulder room57.9 in.57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesno
6 -way power passenger seatyesno
Front hip room55.3 in.55.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyes
clothnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,300
Starting MSRP
$25,750
Rear head room38.0 in.38.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.56.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesno
Split-folding rear seatbackyesno
folding center armrestyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,300
Starting MSRP
$25,750
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyes
Wheel Lockyesyes
Mud Guardsyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,300
Starting MSRP
$25,750
Length191.1 in.191.1 in.
Curb weight3560 lbs.3497 lbs.
Gross weight4630 lbs.4630 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.4 cu.ft.13.4 cu.ft.
Height57.9 in.57.9 in.
EPA interior volume119.5 cu.ft.119.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1070 lbs.1133 lbs.
Wheel base110.4 in.110.4 in.
Width73.4 in.73.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,300
Starting MSRP
$25,750
Exterior Colors
  • Astral Blue
  • Skyline Blue
  • Hyper White
  • Nocturne Black
  • Metropolis Gray
  • Ion Silver
  • Cosmopolitan Red
  • Astral Blue
  • Skyline Blue
  • Hyper White
  • Nocturne Black
  • Metropolis Gray
  • Ion Silver
  • Cosmopolitan Red
Interior Colors
  • Emerald Blue, leather
  • Beige, leather
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,300
Starting MSRP
$25,750
All season tiresyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesno
P215/55R17 tiresyesno
alloy wheelsyesyes
P205/65R16 tiresnoyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,300
Starting MSRP
$25,750
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,300
Starting MSRP
$25,750
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.

