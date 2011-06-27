Estimated values
2017 Audi R8 V10 plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$99,273
|$109,994
|$121,737
|Clean
|$96,668
|$107,153
|$118,454
|Average
|$91,458
|$101,469
|$111,890
|Rough
|$86,249
|$95,786
|$105,326
Estimated values
2017 Audi R8 V10 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$95,792
|$106,138
|$117,467
|Clean
|$93,279
|$103,396
|$114,300
|Average
|$88,252
|$97,912
|$107,966
|Rough
|$83,225
|$92,428
|$101,632
Estimated values
2017 Audi R8 V10 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$96,958
|$105,466
|$114,876
|Clean
|$94,414
|$102,742
|$111,779
|Average
|$89,325
|$97,292
|$105,585
|Rough
|$84,237
|$91,843
|$99,390