Estimated values
2001 Audi TT 180hp Fwd 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,450
|$4,008
|$4,870
|Clean
|$2,184
|$3,581
|$4,349
|Average
|$1,652
|$2,728
|$3,308
|Rough
|$1,120
|$1,875
|$2,267
Estimated values
2001 Audi TT 180hp Fwd 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,349
|$3,641
|$4,359
|Clean
|$2,094
|$3,253
|$3,893
|Average
|$1,584
|$2,478
|$2,961
|Rough
|$1,074
|$1,703
|$2,029
Estimated values
2001 Audi TT 225hp Quattro AWD 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,289
|$3,748
|$4,555
|Clean
|$2,041
|$3,349
|$4,068
|Average
|$1,544
|$2,551
|$3,095
|Rough
|$1,047
|$1,754
|$2,121
Estimated values
2001 Audi TT 225hp Quattro AWD 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,448
|$4,009
|$4,873
|Clean
|$2,183
|$3,582
|$4,352
|Average
|$1,651
|$2,729
|$3,310
|Rough
|$1,119
|$1,876
|$2,268
Estimated values
2001 Audi TT 180hp Quattro AWD 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,020
|$5,420
|$6,743
|Clean
|$2,692
|$4,844
|$6,022
|Average
|$2,036
|$3,690
|$4,580
|Rough
|$1,381
|$2,536
|$3,139