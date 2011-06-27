Estimated values
1992 BMW 5 Series 535i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$714
|$1,470
|$1,883
|Clean
|$636
|$1,313
|$1,681
|Average
|$480
|$998
|$1,279
|Rough
|$323
|$684
|$877
Estimated values
1992 BMW 5 Series 525i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$516
|$1,173
|$1,530
|Clean
|$459
|$1,048
|$1,366
|Average
|$346
|$797
|$1,039
|Rough
|$233
|$546
|$712
Estimated values
1992 BMW 5 Series 525i 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$516
|$1,173
|$1,530
|Clean
|$459
|$1,048
|$1,366
|Average
|$346
|$797
|$1,039
|Rough
|$233
|$546
|$712