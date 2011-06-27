Estimated values
2015 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,523
|$26,171
|$28,770
|Clean
|$22,471
|$24,980
|$27,428
|Average
|$20,367
|$22,599
|$24,744
|Rough
|$18,262
|$20,217
|$22,060
Estimated values
2015 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,226
|$18,322
|$20,378
|Clean
|$15,500
|$17,489
|$19,428
|Average
|$14,049
|$15,822
|$17,527
|Rough
|$12,597
|$14,154
|$15,626
Estimated values
2015 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive SULEV 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,238
|$22,940
|$25,589
|Clean
|$19,333
|$21,897
|$24,395
|Average
|$17,523
|$19,809
|$22,008
|Rough
|$15,712
|$17,722
|$19,621
Estimated values
2015 BMW 4 Series 428i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,403
|$17,440
|$19,437
|Clean
|$14,714
|$16,646
|$18,530
|Average
|$13,336
|$15,059
|$16,717
|Rough
|$11,958
|$13,472
|$14,904
Estimated values
2015 BMW 4 Series 435i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,887
|$21,260
|$23,589
|Clean
|$18,042
|$20,293
|$22,488
|Average
|$16,353
|$18,359
|$20,288
|Rough
|$14,663
|$16,424
|$18,087
Estimated values
2015 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,698
|$23,880
|$26,995
|Clean
|$19,772
|$22,794
|$25,736
|Average
|$17,920
|$20,621
|$23,217
|Rough
|$16,069
|$18,448
|$20,699
Estimated values
2015 BMW 4 Series 428i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,533
|$17,468
|$19,364
|Clean
|$14,839
|$16,673
|$18,461
|Average
|$13,449
|$15,084
|$16,654
|Rough
|$12,060
|$13,494
|$14,848
Estimated values
2015 BMW 4 Series 428i SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,415
|$21,702
|$23,947
|Clean
|$18,547
|$20,715
|$22,830
|Average
|$16,810
|$18,740
|$20,596
|Rough
|$15,073
|$16,765
|$18,362
Estimated values
2015 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,478
|$20,693
|$22,867
|Clean
|$17,651
|$19,752
|$21,800
|Average
|$15,998
|$17,869
|$19,667
|Rough
|$14,345
|$15,986
|$17,534
Estimated values
2015 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive SULEV 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,449
|$18,444
|$20,401
|Clean
|$15,713
|$17,605
|$19,449
|Average
|$14,242
|$15,927
|$17,546
|Rough
|$12,770
|$14,248
|$15,643
Estimated values
2015 BMW 4 Series 435i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,093
|$25,558
|$27,980
|Clean
|$22,060
|$24,395
|$26,675
|Average
|$19,994
|$22,070
|$24,064
|Rough
|$17,928
|$19,744
|$21,454
Estimated values
2015 BMW 4 Series 428i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,648
|$22,228
|$24,756
|Clean
|$18,769
|$21,217
|$23,602
|Average
|$17,012
|$19,194
|$21,292
|Rough
|$15,254
|$17,172
|$18,983