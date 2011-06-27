  1. Home
2015 BMW 4 Series Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Vehicle Condition
Estimated values
2015 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,523$26,171$28,770
Clean$22,471$24,980$27,428
Average$20,367$22,599$24,744
Rough$18,262$20,217$22,060
Estimated values
2015 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,226$18,322$20,378
Clean$15,500$17,489$19,428
Average$14,049$15,822$17,527
Rough$12,597$14,154$15,626
Estimated values
2015 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive SULEV 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,238$22,940$25,589
Clean$19,333$21,897$24,395
Average$17,523$19,809$22,008
Rough$15,712$17,722$19,621
Estimated values
2015 BMW 4 Series 428i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,403$17,440$19,437
Clean$14,714$16,646$18,530
Average$13,336$15,059$16,717
Rough$11,958$13,472$14,904
Estimated values
2015 BMW 4 Series 435i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,887$21,260$23,589
Clean$18,042$20,293$22,488
Average$16,353$18,359$20,288
Rough$14,663$16,424$18,087
Estimated values
2015 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,698$23,880$26,995
Clean$19,772$22,794$25,736
Average$17,920$20,621$23,217
Rough$16,069$18,448$20,699
Estimated values
2015 BMW 4 Series 428i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,533$17,468$19,364
Clean$14,839$16,673$18,461
Average$13,449$15,084$16,654
Rough$12,060$13,494$14,848
Estimated values
2015 BMW 4 Series 428i SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,415$21,702$23,947
Clean$18,547$20,715$22,830
Average$16,810$18,740$20,596
Rough$15,073$16,765$18,362
Estimated values
2015 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,478$20,693$22,867
Clean$17,651$19,752$21,800
Average$15,998$17,869$19,667
Rough$14,345$15,986$17,534
Estimated values
2015 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive SULEV 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,449$18,444$20,401
Clean$15,713$17,605$19,449
Average$14,242$15,927$17,546
Rough$12,770$14,248$15,643
Estimated values
2015 BMW 4 Series 435i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,093$25,558$27,980
Clean$22,060$24,395$26,675
Average$19,994$22,070$24,064
Rough$17,928$19,744$21,454
Estimated values
2015 BMW 4 Series 428i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,648$22,228$24,756
Clean$18,769$21,217$23,602
Average$17,012$19,194$21,292
Rough$15,254$17,172$18,983
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 BMW 4 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 BMW 4 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,839 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,673 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a BMW 4 Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 BMW 4 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,839 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,673 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 BMW 4 Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 BMW 4 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,839 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,673 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 BMW 4 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 BMW 4 Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 BMW 4 Series ranges from $12,060 to $19,364, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 BMW 4 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.