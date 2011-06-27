Estimated values
2003 BMW X5 3.0i AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,725
|$2,358
|$2,688
|Clean
|$1,580
|$2,158
|$2,463
|Average
|$1,289
|$1,759
|$2,012
|Rough
|$998
|$1,359
|$1,561
Estimated values
2003 BMW X5 4.4i AWD 4dr SUV (4.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,999
|$2,760
|$3,157
|Clean
|$1,831
|$2,526
|$2,892
|Average
|$1,494
|$2,059
|$2,363
|Rough
|$1,157
|$1,591
|$1,834
Estimated values
2003 BMW X5 4.6is AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,263
|$2,343
|$2,377
|Clean
|$2,072
|$2,145
|$2,178
|Average
|$1,691
|$1,748
|$1,779
|Rough
|$1,309
|$1,351
|$1,381