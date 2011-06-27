Estimated values
2000 BMW 5 Series 528i 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,249
|$1,616
|$1,822
|Clean
|$1,111
|$1,441
|$1,624
|Average
|$835
|$1,091
|$1,229
|Rough
|$558
|$740
|$834
Estimated values
2000 BMW 5 Series 540i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,513
|$6,366
|$7,921
|Clean
|$3,125
|$5,676
|$7,063
|Average
|$2,348
|$4,296
|$5,345
|Rough
|$1,571
|$2,916
|$3,628
Estimated values
2000 BMW 5 Series 528i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,511
|$2,246
|$2,652
|Clean
|$1,344
|$2,003
|$2,364
|Average
|$1,010
|$1,516
|$1,789
|Rough
|$676
|$1,029
|$1,214
Estimated values
2000 BMW 5 Series 540i 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,142
|$4,885
|$5,840
|Clean
|$2,795
|$4,355
|$5,207
|Average
|$2,100
|$3,296
|$3,941
|Rough
|$1,405
|$2,238
|$2,675