Estimated values
1998 Buick Century Custom 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,064
|$1,742
|$2,114
|Clean
|$937
|$1,536
|$1,865
|Average
|$681
|$1,125
|$1,366
|Rough
|$425
|$714
|$867
Estimated values
1998 Buick Century Limited 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,171
|$1,934
|$2,352
|Clean
|$1,031
|$1,706
|$2,075
|Average
|$749
|$1,249
|$1,519
|Rough
|$467
|$793
|$964