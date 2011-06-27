Estimated values
2004 BMW 7 Series 745i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,527
|$3,432
|$3,933
|Clean
|$2,252
|$3,062
|$3,508
|Average
|$1,700
|$2,323
|$2,659
|Rough
|$1,149
|$1,583
|$1,810
Estimated values
2004 BMW 7 Series 760i 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,012
|$4,706
|$5,100
|Clean
|$3,574
|$4,199
|$4,549
|Average
|$2,699
|$3,185
|$3,448
|Rough
|$1,823
|$2,171
|$2,347
Estimated values
2004 BMW 7 Series 745Li 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,616
|$3,589
|$4,126
|Clean
|$2,331
|$3,203
|$3,681
|Average
|$1,760
|$2,429
|$2,790
|Rough
|$1,189
|$1,656
|$1,899
Estimated values
2004 BMW 7 Series 760Li 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,480
|$5,438
|$5,976
|Clean
|$3,991
|$4,852
|$5,331
|Average
|$3,014
|$3,680
|$4,040
|Rough
|$2,036
|$2,509
|$2,750