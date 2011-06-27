  1. Home
Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 Santa Fe
5(68%)4(25%)3(5%)2(2%)1(0%)
4.6
203 reviews
List Price Range
$1,999 - $10,900
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Favorite vehicle to date

bristol6, 01/08/2015
LX AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
231 of 231 people found this review helpful

2005 Santa Fe LX AWD. The first car i ever owned was a Hyundai. Since then i owned a BMW, a Dodge, a Mazda, and a Chevy, and I have returned again to Hyundai. My Santa Fe is reliable, capable, comfortable, and relatively easy to maintain. They are fairly common vehicles so parts aren't hard to find. Plenty of space inside, and enough room in the cargo space to stow whatever you want. Folding the back seats down is easy and quick. I put some Toyo All-Terrain tires on mine, and i am comfortable driving it across fields, through mud, snow, ice, and sand. If you're looking for a reliable fun midsize SUV that you can take anywhere, this is your ticket.

Report Abuse

Yea for Santa Fe

JOANNA KRIEGER, 07/21/2016
GLS AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

Whenever I , or have mechanic check, all fluid levels, NEVER NEEDED ATTENTION. The tightest best running engine of any car I have owned. Oil always looks clean. Teams fluid, same. Acquired in 2006. 2005 model.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great running SMALL suv

drivenamerican, 09/20/2013
24 of 26 people found this review helpful

Our Santa Fe was bought used and now has 102,000 miles on it. The 2.7 liter is underpowered but gets great gas mileage. There are a few design flaws such as the third brake light hanging in the rear window, and the back 3 spark plugs are under the intake manifold, changing them is expensive and a pain. the last thing is the drivers seat does not go back far enough for taller drivers.

Report Abuse

2005 Santa Fe AWD

Donna Nagy, 07/28/2016
GLS AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
16 of 17 people found this review helpful

I bought this car used and it has been amazing for me. Dependable and great in the snow. Electronics have been the biggest issue for this car. But I love this car and looking to get another one...much newer!!

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

2005 Hyundai Sante Fe -

SINGLE MOTHER, 08/06/2015
GLS Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
39 of 45 people found this review helpful

Kept up on maintenance, short in horn, hitch, driver window. Premature warring tires due to bad springs, replaced AC compressor and AC condenser. Cam sprocket broke, took car to dealership was told need new engine - WRONG! Took car to a second mechanic put the car back together properly and the car runs fine. Replace your cabin filter often. Verify your VIN number to your contract - mine did not match. Gas mileage did not live up to window sticker. REPLACING BACK 3 SPARKS PLUGS YOU NEED TO TAKE THE TOP HALF OF THE ENGINE OFF...

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse
