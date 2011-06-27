Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV Consumer Reviews

Favorite vehicle to date bristol6 , 01/08/2015 LX AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 231 of 231 people found this review helpful 2005 Santa Fe LX AWD. The first car i ever owned was a Hyundai. Since then i owned a BMW, a Dodge, a Mazda, and a Chevy, and I have returned again to Hyundai. My Santa Fe is reliable, capable, comfortable, and relatively easy to maintain. They are fairly common vehicles so parts aren't hard to find. Plenty of space inside, and enough room in the cargo space to stow whatever you want. Folding the back seats down is easy and quick. I put some Toyo All-Terrain tires on mine, and i am comfortable driving it across fields, through mud, snow, ice, and sand. If you're looking for a reliable fun midsize SUV that you can take anywhere, this is your ticket. Report Abuse

Yea for Santa Fe JOANNA KRIEGER , 07/21/2016 GLS AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Whenever I , or have mechanic check, all fluid levels, NEVER NEEDED ATTENTION. The tightest best running engine of any car I have owned. Oil always looks clean. Teams fluid, same. Acquired in 2006. 2005 model. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great running SMALL suv drivenamerican , 09/20/2013 24 of 26 people found this review helpful Our Santa Fe was bought used and now has 102,000 miles on it. The 2.7 liter is underpowered but gets great gas mileage. There are a few design flaws such as the third brake light hanging in the rear window, and the back 3 spark plugs are under the intake manifold, changing them is expensive and a pain. the last thing is the drivers seat does not go back far enough for taller drivers.

2005 Santa Fe AWD Donna Nagy , 07/28/2016 GLS AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I bought this car used and it has been amazing for me. Dependable and great in the snow. Electronics have been the biggest issue for this car. But I love this car and looking to get another one...much newer!! Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value