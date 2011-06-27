2020 Hyundai Palisade SUV Consumer Reviews

Don't Spend $20K More for a Mercedes or BMW! Ron , 11/17/2019 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) 84 of 84 people found this review helpful We have owned nothing but German luxury cars for about the last 15 years. And, as our BMW X5 was hitting 100K miles, I decided it was time to get a new vehicle. Once again, I began the process of reading reviews and researching Consumer Reports to select whether I wanted to buy another BMW, go with the more conservative Mercedes, or perhaps give the highly rated Volvo XC 90 a try. All were in the $70K+ price range. Then, I somehow heard about the new Hyundai Palisade. I read the impressive reviews, and then checked how Hyundai looked on Consumer Reports and JD Powers. The car seemed intriguing, but I wondered how I'd feel owning a brand that most people don't associate with luxury... more out of ignorance than anything else. I finally convinced my wife that she'd be "OK" driving something other than a German luxury brand costing $20K-$25K more for equivalent features. After searching for weeks to find a dealer with the 4WD Palisade Limited, I bought it out-of-state. We've owned it for 2 months now, and ironically, my wife LOVES it!!! It is honestly everything that we had hoped it would be, and more. The interior is beautifully appointed, and the ergonomics of the dash, buttons and gauges is superb. Everything is logically designed and fairly intuitive to use, including the infotainment system and the structure of the settings menu. The Napa leather seats are very supportive and extremely comfortable. Driving it is highly pleasurable. It is luxuriously smooth, very quiet, and the V6 has more than adequate power for most driving situations. The transmission is silky and very well matched to the engine. Steering could be a bit tighter in the Comfort mode, but it's not an issue that I would let dissuade me from owning a Palisade. It doesn't feel like it can corner like an X5, but I've found it very stable in turns with very little body roll. It is incredibly spacious inside, with luxurious comfort for the four occupants in the front bucket seats and middle row captain seats. We don't need the rear row most of the time, but appreciate the huge area to pack our stuff up on trips, as well as let our dog have room to spread out on his bed. I think he'd rate the ride 5 Barks, too! In summary, I'd encourage anyone seeking a luxurious, high quality mid-size SUV to drive the Palisade and arrive at their own conclusions. If I had to bet, I'm confident most would agree that it is an impressive value. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

From 2015 Lexus RX 2020 to Palisade Limited David Maedgen , 08/29/2019 Limited 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A) 105 of 108 people found this review helpful Purcahased a 2wd Limited with beige interior and grey exterior. Was considering Honda Pilot elite, Toyota Highlander platinum, 2017 certified Lexus RX and 2018 certified Infiniti QX60. All my considerations could be bought for mid 40k. Have had my palisade 4 weeks and put 2000 miles and don’t have any regrets. First the cons- black carpet shows every speck of sand and dirt(miss the beige carpet in my old Lexus), rear windows are no auto up and down, had to pay full sticker price(which I have never done before), dealer overinflated tires to 50psi. Now here is why this is the best SUV at any price. Ride and handling are better than any Lexus or Infiniti, safety features literally make you a better driver- lane keep, cross traffic alert is super impressive, radar cruise is scary good, surround view is perfectly precise, sound system rivals symphony halls, cabin quiteness(when tires are properly inflated at 35psi) is impressive, seat coolers are astonishing and the list can go on for a lot longer. This vehicle is a true market disrupter. Hyundai is doing to Toyota what Toyota did to GM. This car is too good to be sold as a Hyundai, it could easily be an Audi and command a $70k price. After a month and 2000 miles, I believe it will be more reliable than any European car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great vehicle Dakota , 09/25/2019 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) 31 of 31 people found this review helpful Researched and drove all mid size 3 row SUVs, the Palisade was head and shoulders above the rest (domestic and import). Drive and comfort was top notch and tech is best in class and easy to use. Only complaint I noticed researching was wind noise while driving 40+ mph and honestly if you have the premium sound system on level 2 sound, or have small children which should be popular for this class of vehicle, you don't even notice it anymore. Great rig, don't have a biased opinion or loyalty to 1 brand, give it a drive and be impressed. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best decision we ever made Push W. , 07/30/2019 SEL 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A) 108 of 112 people found this review helpful My wife and I researched SUVs like a PhD student doing a thesis. We were ready to buy in January but decided to wait on the Palisade. Boy was that the right decision. We've had it for one week now and we love it. The interior feels high-end and is thoughtfully designed. It really feels like you are in the cockpit of a luxury car without the hefty price tag. The exterior has a unique design and it stands out in a very good way. It attracts the attention of people everywhere we go and they ask us about it. The SEL trim is the best value for your money. We bought it fully loaded at that level. The bigger screen is nice and it has built-in navigation with real-time traffic. BlueLink allows us to remotely start the vehicle and track diagnostics. My wife really wanted ventilated seats but SEL doesn't have it but with remote start the vehicle can be cooled before you come out of the office and get in for your commute home. Don't pay a penny above MSRP, we were quoted $3000 above and we simply said no and they agreed to MSRP. I can go on and on about the features but you should experience it yourself by test-driving. It's a treat to drive it everyday. Update on March 25th (After owning it for 9 months): I'm downgrading my star rating from 5 to 4 for one reason, the wind noise issue from the drivers side. At around 60 MPH (not all the time), depending on how strong the crosswinds are, you will hear an air leak sort of sound. It is annoying to say the least. The dealership said that Hyundai issued a bulletin and the fix was to replace my side view mirror. After waiting for the replacement for a month and a half, I was told that Hyundai has stopped repairs on the wind noise issue. The guy said that Hyundai haven't nailed down the proper fix yet. It is disappointing to spend 45k and have a vehicle with a wind noise issue but the good news is that if you hit the recycle air button, the wind noise is reduced by about 95%. You barely notice it after that. I still think this SUV is amazing and a great value for the price. Let's just hope they fix this issue on their 2021 model. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse