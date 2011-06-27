2020 Hyundai Palisade SUV Consumer Reviews
Don't Spend $20K More for a Mercedes or BMW!
We have owned nothing but German luxury cars for about the last 15 years. And, as our BMW X5 was hitting 100K miles, I decided it was time to get a new vehicle. Once again, I began the process of reading reviews and researching Consumer Reports to select whether I wanted to buy another BMW, go with the more conservative Mercedes, or perhaps give the highly rated Volvo XC 90 a try. All were in the $70K+ price range. Then, I somehow heard about the new Hyundai Palisade. I read the impressive reviews, and then checked how Hyundai looked on Consumer Reports and JD Powers. The car seemed intriguing, but I wondered how I'd feel owning a brand that most people don't associate with luxury... more out of ignorance than anything else. I finally convinced my wife that she'd be "OK" driving something other than a German luxury brand costing $20K-$25K more for equivalent features. After searching for weeks to find a dealer with the 4WD Palisade Limited, I bought it out-of-state. We've owned it for 2 months now, and ironically, my wife LOVES it!!! It is honestly everything that we had hoped it would be, and more. The interior is beautifully appointed, and the ergonomics of the dash, buttons and gauges is superb. Everything is logically designed and fairly intuitive to use, including the infotainment system and the structure of the settings menu. The Napa leather seats are very supportive and extremely comfortable. Driving it is highly pleasurable. It is luxuriously smooth, very quiet, and the V6 has more than adequate power for most driving situations. The transmission is silky and very well matched to the engine. Steering could be a bit tighter in the Comfort mode, but it's not an issue that I would let dissuade me from owning a Palisade. It doesn't feel like it can corner like an X5, but I've found it very stable in turns with very little body roll. It is incredibly spacious inside, with luxurious comfort for the four occupants in the front bucket seats and middle row captain seats. We don't need the rear row most of the time, but appreciate the huge area to pack our stuff up on trips, as well as let our dog have room to spread out on his bed. I think he'd rate the ride 5 Barks, too! In summary, I'd encourage anyone seeking a luxurious, high quality mid-size SUV to drive the Palisade and arrive at their own conclusions. If I had to bet, I'm confident most would agree that it is an impressive value.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
From 2015 Lexus RX 2020 to Palisade Limited
Purcahased a 2wd Limited with beige interior and grey exterior. Was considering Honda Pilot elite, Toyota Highlander platinum, 2017 certified Lexus RX and 2018 certified Infiniti QX60. All my considerations could be bought for mid 40k. Have had my palisade 4 weeks and put 2000 miles and don’t have any regrets. First the cons- black carpet shows every speck of sand and dirt(miss the beige carpet in my old Lexus), rear windows are no auto up and down, had to pay full sticker price(which I have never done before), dealer overinflated tires to 50psi. Now here is why this is the best SUV at any price. Ride and handling are better than any Lexus or Infiniti, safety features literally make you a better driver- lane keep, cross traffic alert is super impressive, radar cruise is scary good, surround view is perfectly precise, sound system rivals symphony halls, cabin quiteness(when tires are properly inflated at 35psi) is impressive, seat coolers are astonishing and the list can go on for a lot longer. This vehicle is a true market disrupter. Hyundai is doing to Toyota what Toyota did to GM. This car is too good to be sold as a Hyundai, it could easily be an Audi and command a $70k price. After a month and 2000 miles, I believe it will be more reliable than any European car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great vehicle
Researched and drove all mid size 3 row SUVs, the Palisade was head and shoulders above the rest (domestic and import). Drive and comfort was top notch and tech is best in class and easy to use. Only complaint I noticed researching was wind noise while driving 40+ mph and honestly if you have the premium sound system on level 2 sound, or have small children which should be popular for this class of vehicle, you don't even notice it anymore. Great rig, don't have a biased opinion or loyalty to 1 brand, give it a drive and be impressed.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best decision we ever made
My wife and I researched SUVs like a PhD student doing a thesis. We were ready to buy in January but decided to wait on the Palisade. Boy was that the right decision. We've had it for one week now and we love it. The interior feels high-end and is thoughtfully designed. It really feels like you are in the cockpit of a luxury car without the hefty price tag. The exterior has a unique design and it stands out in a very good way. It attracts the attention of people everywhere we go and they ask us about it. The SEL trim is the best value for your money. We bought it fully loaded at that level. The bigger screen is nice and it has built-in navigation with real-time traffic. BlueLink allows us to remotely start the vehicle and track diagnostics. My wife really wanted ventilated seats but SEL doesn't have it but with remote start the vehicle can be cooled before you come out of the office and get in for your commute home. Don't pay a penny above MSRP, we were quoted $3000 above and we simply said no and they agreed to MSRP. I can go on and on about the features but you should experience it yourself by test-driving. It's a treat to drive it everyday. Update on March 25th (After owning it for 9 months): I'm downgrading my star rating from 5 to 4 for one reason, the wind noise issue from the drivers side. At around 60 MPH (not all the time), depending on how strong the crosswinds are, you will hear an air leak sort of sound. It is annoying to say the least. The dealership said that Hyundai issued a bulletin and the fix was to replace my side view mirror. After waiting for the replacement for a month and a half, I was told that Hyundai has stopped repairs on the wind noise issue. The guy said that Hyundai haven't nailed down the proper fix yet. It is disappointing to spend 45k and have a vehicle with a wind noise issue but the good news is that if you hit the recycle air button, the wind noise is reduced by about 95%. You barely notice it after that. I still think this SUV is amazing and a great value for the price. Let's just hope they fix this issue on their 2021 model.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Lot a bang for the buck@
A few months ago the hubs and I were in the market for a new vehicle, which is something we don't purchase very often. My previous car was purchased over 10 years ago (Hyundai Veracruz), still in decent shape, but had no technology or bluetooth. We were on a mission to find a new car that had all the technology, 3 row seats, lots of comfort for road trips, etc.... The bar was set high with my husband purchasing a new Audi Q8 earlier in the year. We test drove everything on the market, Mercedes, Volvo, Lexus, Infiniti, Range Rover, Ford, Lincoln, Volkswagen, etc... The irony is that in most of the high end vehicles, the technology was either cumbersome or flat out didn't work (or completely missing altogether). On a test drive for a Range Rover, the voice recognition failed to understand my most basic commands. The Lexus and Infiniti did not have Android Auto/Apple Carplay and/or the navigation required a lengthy menu to step through in order to use. The Lincoln and Ford had decent technology, but the seats were uncomfortable although the Lincoln boasted an 18 point seat adjustment. The interior also looked more like a truck inside vs. a luxury vehicle. The Volvo only came in a 4 cylinder engine which sounded like a rental car when driving. So with the aforementioned said, I ended up with the Hyundai Palisade! The Palisade had nearly everything the Audi Q8 did and then some (with the exception of seat massagers and folding mirrors, but has options the Audi doesn't have either.) If you are in the market for a new vehicle, and can get past the "Hyundai" label, you definitely want to check this out. There are too many options to mention them all, but the Palisade has some of the most advanced technology that works (an easy command of "restaurants near me" and a list appears, or "Call Bob and it dials Bob). Also, driver assistance package, heated and cooled seats front and back rows, heated steering wheel, back up and forward viewing cameras, turn signal lane view...no more turning your head behind you to change lanes, etc... remote car start that will warm your seats and set the temperature inside the car prior to getting in, vehicle car location, vehicle status, etc.... I waited a few months to share my thoughts so as to get a few months of use in before giving it the official thumbs-up. And no, Hyundai is not paying me for my feedback and/or an endorsement! Ha! When you find a product or service that exceeds your expectations, you can't help but want to share it with others. I did purchase the Hyundai Palisade Limited AWD, in Steel Graphite with beige Nappa leather interior and suede headliner. She's a beauty!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Palisade
Related 2020 Hyundai Palisade SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020