Used 2018 Hyundai Kona SUV Consumer Reviews

Still Greatly Appreciate 2018 Huyndai KONA SEL suv George in Washington , 04/24/2018 SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 122 of 124 people found this review helpful As of April 2020 we still like our Kona. It has been fine and has not had any difficulty. The 2018 Huyndai KONA SEL suv without contrasting roof looks good and drives like a charm. The ride and comfort of the KONA is unusual in this sub-compact segment. We werre really surprised when we went to see it two weeks after hearing about. Purchased it at the second dealer we visited. It was a same day deal. It beat out a huge discount on Ford Escape, a larger vehicle. Over the last year we had looked at Honda HR-V, Toyota CH-R, Mazda CX-3, Nissan Juke, Jeep Compass, Chevy Trax and Buick Encore. For our purposes the 2.0 L base engine is fine. I did notice the cargo and passenger rating is an additional 860 pounds. Traded in a 2015 Honda Fit EX-L Navi. The Kona has Android Auto which when used with a Android smartphone will handle the Navigation aide task just fine. I appreciate the variaty of four trim levels and additional optional equipment being available for those that choose to upscale. We are fine with a SEL. I'm a 6 foot 3 420 pound senior citizen and the comfort, legroom and headroom UP FRONT is just fine. The front shoulder room is fine. The rear seats are restricted. The front doors are easy to get in and out. Defintely appreciate the standard warraanty.. traction control is fine. safety aides are controllable and not a nuisance. Greatly appreciated. Performance

Love this car! Jean Haddon , 05/31/2018 Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 61 of 62 people found this review helpful I have high praise for everything I've experienced with this car, having had it for only six weeks. The safety features are fantastic, especially the glass pop up screen that tells me my speed, shows me cars approaching on either side of me, and shows me my next navigation turn. It holds the road like a champ. It does everything automatically -- turns my lights on and off, turns the brights on and off, and runs the windshield wipers at whatever speed the rain requires. The electronics are a bit complicated, but very exciting once you've mastered them. (Love that it charges an i-phone 8 or higher by just lying it on the shelf under the dashboard.) I'm a senior and feel that this car makes me a far safer driver. It won't let me make a mistake. It beeps at me for everything from wandering out my lane to leaving my keys in the car. Navigation is not as good as Google maps, but I use it anyway as I like having my turns crop up on the glass panel. Also, really crowded in backseat with grandkids' babyseats. Think this new model offers a huge value for the price. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Kona Ko's The Competition Steve BC , 06/20/2018 SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 35 of 35 people found this review helpful The 2018 Hyundai Kona is a must have for budget concious, style seeking and overall performance buyers. I have mine for about 4 weeks now and the smoothride and the perfect height to get out of the vehicle ( not to low ...not to high) reaffirms my decision to go with this vehicle. I have the SEL version which includes Sirius radio and a bunch of safety features. I can recommend this vehicle without any reservation! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

1,500 miles on the road, so far so great Diana , 08/03/2018 SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 36 of 37 people found this review helpful I traded in my Elantra for the Kona and it is a lot more comfortable to drive, its not too big but also not too small it really is the perfect size. I like all of the features of the Kona except for trying to open the back, the elantra (as well as many other models) allow you to open the back from inside the vehicle and also on the key. With the Kona you can only open it if you are standing in the back and lift it open, its annoying to me because I have to put stuff down to lift it open instead of pushing a button and having it lift automatically. Performance Interior Comfort