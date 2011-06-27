  1. Home
Used 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 Ioniq Electric
5.0
1 reviews
Love my Ioniq electric!

Alfred, 08/19/2018
4dr Hatchback (electric 1DD)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

buy it thru Costco for best value. No other dealer could match the Costco designated dealer. Essentially same price as 2018 Leaf but Leaf charges for the fast on board charger for $2k and that swayed my decision to buy Hyundai. For a non-techie that I am, the lifetime battery warranty is impressive. The EPA range for this car is 124 miles but I get 152 miles when fully charged.

