2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
What’s new
- Driving range increases from 124 to 170 miles
- Capable of quicker charging times
- Horsepower increases from 118 to 134
- Part of the first Ioniq Electric generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- One of the most affordable electric vehicles
- Generous cargo space in back
- Packed with active driving aids and technology
- Uses electricity very efficiently
- Back seat is tight and not very comfortable
- Limited availability
- Rear visibility is impeded by low-cut split rear window
2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Review
As its name suggests, the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric is an all-electric version of the popular Hyundai Ioniq hatchback. We think the Electric is the best of the Ioniq lineup, primarily because the gasoline engine in the other models is slow and the transmission is easily confused. Without either, the Ioniq Electric showcases the fun little car that had been hiding underneath for so long.
Now, four years after it first debuted, the Ioniq Electric is getting a few upgrades to keep pace with leaders in the EV segment. First and foremost is a larger battery pack that increases both range — from 124 miles to 170 miles — and available horsepower (now 134 hp, up from 118 hp). It also has a faster onboard charger that allows the battery to recharge from empty to 80% full in just 54 minutes with a 100-kW fast-charging station. New optional features, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen, are designed to improve the ownership experience.
The 2020 Ioniq may only be a refresh, but it is a much-needed one that pushes the Ioniq into a new tier in the EV segment. The increased range elevates it among competitors, while the larger battery pack should also improve acceleration, which we found lacking in the previous model.
Which Ioniq Electric does Edmunds recommend?
Hyundai Ioniq Electric models
The 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric is an electric vehicle offered in a hatchback body style and two trims: SE and Limited.The Ioniq Electric uses a 100-kW electric motor (134 horsepower, 218 lb-ft of torque) with a 38.3-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Range on a full charge is an EPA-estimated 170 miles.
If you like the Ioniq Electric but need a car that uses gasoline, the mechanically similar Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid or Ioniq Hybrid (both reviewed separately) should suffice. Highlighted features of the 2020 Ioniq Electric include:
SE
The entry-level Ioniq Electric is generously equipped with:
- Keyless entry and ignition
- Height-adjustable, heated front seats
- Automatic climate control
- 8-inch touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
Standard advanced safety features include:
- Forward collision warning (alerts you of a possible collision with the car in front)
- Automatic emergency braking (if forward collision sensors trigger and no driver intervention is registered, the car can automatically apply the brakes)
- Lane keeping assist (automatically steers the car back into its lane if the Ioniq Electric begins to drift over the lane marker)
- Lane-centering assist (monitors lane markers to the left and right to keep the Ioniq centered in the lane)
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Ioniq and the car in front)
Limited
Includes everything above, plus:
- LED headlights
- Sunroof
- Ambient interior lighting
- Power driver's seat with lumbar support and memory settings
- Leather upholstery
- Navigation system
- Wireless device charger
- 10.25-inch touchscreen
- Eight-speaker audio system
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Switched from a Mercedes ML diesel - this car is better in every way. Has the same stereo which I'm happy about... A multi speaker Harmon Kardon with sub; it is adequately peppy; it is quiet; it is comfortable; it is so easy to charge at home the supplied 120v charger is all i need to replenish my daily commute which for work occasionally includes a trip to the next town over which is 30 minutes away on the highway; range will never be an issue i don't even need the 220v at home; the Mercedes would attract attention: people have pulled up to me more than once at a red light to swear at me over nothing; this car let's me go about my life without any of that irritating human interaction... It's peace and serenity in a car.
Features & Specs
|SE 4dr Hatchback
electric DD
|MSRP
|$33,045
|MPG
|145 city / 121 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Limited 4dr Hatchback
electric DD
|MSRP
|$38,615
|MPG
|145 city / 121 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Ioniq Electric safety features:
- Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Detects the vehicle ahead and maintains a safe following distance. Can come to a full stop and resume cruise in heavy traffic.
- Forward-Collision Avoidance Assist
- Applies brakes automatically if a collision with a vehicle or pedestrian is deemed imminent.
- Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Detects when a vehicle is in a blind spot or approaching from the side while reversing and provides an audible and a visual alert.
Hyundai Ioniq Electric vs. the competition
Hyundai Ioniq Electric vs. Tesla Model 3
The Tesla Model 3 isn't just a good vehicle at its price — it's one of the best electric cars, period. Its cabin is roomy, acceleration is quick and it's quite fun to drive. On the downside, the base-level Model 3 is more expensive than the top-trim Ioniq Electric, and the central touchscreen requires far too much attention to use. We bought one of the very first Model 3s. Read our long-term road test to see what we learned over three years and 24,000 miles.
Hyundai Ioniq Electric vs. Nissan Leaf
In its standard form, the Nissan Leaf is similar to the Ioniq Electric in power and range estimates, albeit at a lower price point. There's also a long-range Leaf Plus model with increased power and range. Overall, these two EVs are pretty evenly matched. If you want to learn more about a Leaf of this generation, be sure to check out our long-term road test of a range-topping 2018 Nissan Leaf SL.
Hyundai Ioniq Electric vs. Hyundai Kona Electric
The Hyundai Kona Electric is one of our favorite EVs. We like its quick acceleration and exceptional range. If you can afford its higher price tag, we recommend the Kona over the Ioniq. If the Kona piques your interest, you might want to know what it's like to live with. We currently have a long-term Kona electric in our long-term fleet — read more about it here.
