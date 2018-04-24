2018 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Review
Pros & Cons
- One of the most affordable electric vehicles
- Generous cargo space in back
- Packed with active driving aids and technology
- Most efficient electric vehicle on the market
- Rear visibility is slightly impeded by low-cut, split rear window
- Acceleration lacks punch
- Backseat is tight and not very comfortable
Overall rating7.8 / 10
The 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Electric is a tremendous value for an electric car, both in terms of cost of entry and efficiency. It also offers all the user-friendly tech we expect from Hyundai. But it falls short of class leaders in terms of comfort and driving distance.
Hyundai's Ioniq Electric currently wears the crown for being the most efficient 2018 electric car. According to the EPA, it uses just 25 kWh of electricity per 100 miles driven. Some rival EVs are close behind, but the Ioniq's advantage is still something to brag to your neighbors about.
You can also brag about its affordable pricing and appealing list of features. A full suite of advanced driver safety aids is available, and the car is packed with easy-to-use technology features. It's smooth and quiet on the road, and it comes with the peace of mind of Hyundai's 100,000-mile powertrain warranty.
There are some downsides. The Chevrolet Bolt has almost double the Ioniq Electric's 124-mile estimated driving range on a full battery charge, for instance. No thorns without roses and all that. Plus, the Ioniq's rear bench is a bit hard, and there's not much rear passenger room. Visibility to the sides and the rear is impeded by thick pillars and a split rear window.
Overall, we like the Ioniq, but it'll also be worth your time to compare it to other top EVs such as the BMW i3, the Chevy Bolt, the Nissan Leaf, the Tesla Model 3 and the Volkswagen e-Golf.
Notably, we picked the 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Electric as one of Edmunds' Best Electric Cars for 2018.
2018 Hyundai Ioniq Electric models
The Ioniq Electric is available in just two trims: base, which comes pretty well equipped, and the more generously optioned Limited. Both trims are propelled by the same 88-kW electric motor (118 horsepower, 215 pound-feet) with a 28-kWh lithium-ion battery pack providing the energy for 124 miles of range.
If you can live without the latest high-tech driving aids, then the base trim should suit you well. Standard features include 16-inch wheels, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights and taillights, a rearview camera, heated side mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, a leather-wrapped tilting-and-telescoping steering wheel, heated height-adjustable adjustable front seats and a 60/40-split folding rear seatback. You also get a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, Hyundai's Blue Link telematics system, and an audio system with satellite radio and HD radio, and USB and auxiliary input jacks. An SAE combo DC fast charger is also included and can operate at up to 100 kilowatts.
The Limited trim comes with everything above but swaps in xenon headlights and adds power-folding side mirrors, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver seat, driver-seat memory settings, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a sunroof, interior ambient lighting, and rear air vents. Infotainment upgrades include wireless device charging, a larger 8-inch touchscreen with navigation, and an eight-speaker Infinity audio system.
The Limited also comes standard with active safety features and driver aids, including automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control with stop-start, and lane departure warning with lane keeping assist.
Driving7.5
Comfort7.5
Interior8.0
Utility7.0
Technology8.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.8 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|8.0
Safety
- Smart Cruise Control with stop/start
- Detects the vehicle ahead and maintains a safe following distance. Will come to a full stop and resume cruise when accelerator is pressed.
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Fully applies brakes automatically if a collision with a vehicle or pedestrian is determined to be imminent. Works between 5 and 50 mph.
- Blind-Spot Detection/Cross-Traffic Alert
- Detects when a vehicle is in a blind spot or approaching from the side while reversing and provides an audible and a visual alert.
