Overall rating 7.8 / 10

The 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Electric is a tremendous value for an electric car, both in terms of cost of entry and efficiency. It also offers all the user-friendly tech we expect from Hyundai. But it falls short of class leaders in terms of comfort and driving distance.

Hyundai's Ioniq Electric currently wears the crown for being the most efficient 2018 electric car. According to the EPA, it uses just 25 kWh of electricity per 100 miles driven. Some rival EVs are close behind, but the Ioniq's advantage is still something to brag to your neighbors about.

You can also brag about its affordable pricing and appealing list of features. A full suite of advanced driver safety aids is available, and the car is packed with easy-to-use technology features. It's smooth and quiet on the road, and it comes with the peace of mind of Hyundai's 100,000-mile powertrain warranty.

There are some downsides. The Chevrolet Bolt has almost double the Ioniq Electric's 124-mile estimated driving range on a full battery charge, for instance. No thorns without roses and all that. Plus, the Ioniq's rear bench is a bit hard, and there's not much rear passenger room. Visibility to the sides and the rear is impeded by thick pillars and a split rear window.

Overall, we like the Ioniq, but it'll also be worth your time to compare it to other top EVs such as the BMW i3, the Chevy Bolt, the Nissan Leaf, the Tesla Model 3 and the Volkswagen e-Golf.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Electric as one of Edmunds' Best Electric Cars for 2018.