Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Sedan Consumer Reviews

I haven't been this excited with a new car in a very, very long time. I feel similarly about the Genesis as I did with my first car back when I was 16. It was an '83 Buick Skylark which required me to pour gasoline into its carb to get it started haha. Those were the best times. I'm by no means comparing the two, just the lovely feeling I had with my first car and how excited I was every time I had a chance to drive it. This is how I feel with the Genesis. I like nice things, but love saving money. This car fits the bill and provides me with a great feeling when I get settled into its wonderful seats. I find myself making up reasons just to drive it. Really, the experience is terrific.

julioupward@aol.com , 02/25/2016 3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)

25 of 26 people found this review helpful

When looking for a car the first thing I look for is a car that I prefer its looks to the others. The second thing that I look it is to find out how it compares to other cars. There was a lot of comparison to BMW, Mercedes, Infinity, Lexus and many other brands but at the end of the day I decided to buy the Hyundai because it was the most car for the least amount of money, an unbelievable value at 17K. We also bought the car because I and my wife thought we were done having children. We bought the car thinking we were a family of 4 but then when we got back from buying our Genesis (means Beginning) we found out that we were expecting baby number 3. In case you missed it we bought a silver 3.8 Sedan, black leather, great technology no gps (why they look old in a couple of years) How has the car performed after owning 1 1/2 years and going from 2 kids to 3 with a baby seat? We have had plenty of room although we would love a little bit more space. I just can't imagine trading a Genesis for a minivan. Interior is holding up great for a family of 5. Black on Black is timeless. Performance - 0-60 MPH this car a 1/2 second slower than the 2012 5.0 Rspec and is only .4 second slower than the 2015 5.0 Sedan and is a full second faster than the 2015 Hyundai Genesis. I believe the 3.8 car we would take the 5.0 Rspec in the qtr mile. Maintenance - I replaced the tires on the back with some Tiger Paws. the Fronts are originals. I took it the dealership (awesome service) once for some lights that were malfunctioning inside the cabin. I have done the routine maintenance on it. Most of our drives are about 40-60 minutes round trips. We have driven in to Orlando (many times), Birmingham (many times), Greenville, SC (once) and back from Houston(once). We just made it back from Orlando and I averaged 35 miles per gallon in a car that has 333 hp with a family of 5 and the car loaded with electronics, toys and the trunk completely full. I am completely happy with this car an would recommend anyone to buy one but I know you would be as happy as we are to have one that is a few years old for less than half the price.