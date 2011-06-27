  1. Home
Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG191919
Total Seating444
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic6-speed manual
Rear limited slip differentialnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg16/25 mpg16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275.2/430.0 mi.275.2/430.0 mi.275.2/412.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.17.2 gal.17.2 gal.
Combined MPG191919
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 5100 rpm295 lb-ft @ 5100 rpm295 lb-ft @ 5100 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower348 hp @ 6400 rpm348 hp @ 6400 rpm348 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Valves242424
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
self-leveling headlightsnoyesno
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnoyesno
Packages
Option Group 01yesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
170 watts stereo outputyesnoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesnoyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnoyes
Infinity premium brand speakersnoyesno
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radionoyesno
360 watts stereo outputnoyesno
Infinity premium brand stereo systemnoyesno
10 total speakersnoyesno
1 subwoofer(s)noyesno
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
manual rear seat easy entryyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesno
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
rear parking sensorsnoyesno
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
hands-free entryyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Cargo Netyesyesyes
Cargo Trayyesyesyes
Cargo Matyesyesyes
Instrumentation
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.44.1 in.44.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room56.0 in.56.0 in.56.0 in.
clothyesnoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
leathernoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
6 -way power driver seatnoyesno
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.6 in.34.6 in.34.6 in.
Rear hip Room49.2 in.49.2 in.49.2 in.
Rear leg room30.3 in.30.3 in.30.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyesyes
Rear Lip Spoileryesnoyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity10.0 cu.ft.10.0 cu.ft.10.0 cu.ft.
Length182.3 in.182.3 in.182.3 in.
Curb weight3538 lbs.3631 lbs.3514 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.0 cu.ft.10.0 cu.ft.10.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.5.1 in.5.1 in.
Height54.5 in.54.5 in.54.5 in.
EPA interior volume98.8 cu.ft.98.8 cu.ft.98.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.0 in.111.0 in.111.0 in.
Width73.4 in.73.4 in.73.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ibiza Blue
  • Empire State Gray
  • Caspian Black
  • Casablanca White
  • Tsukuba Red
  • Santiago Silver
  • Ibiza Blue
  • Empire State Gray
  • Caspian Black
  • Casablanca White
  • Tsukuba Red
  • Santiago Silver
  • Ibiza Blue
  • Empire State Gray
  • Caspian Black
  • Casablanca White
  • Tsukuba Red
  • Santiago Silver
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather/cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Tan, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Gray, leather/cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
245/45R V tiresyesnoyes
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesnoyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesnoyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyesyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
245/40R V tiresnoyesno
Performance tiresnoyesno
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
