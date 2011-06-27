Used 2011 Hyundai Equus Sedan Consumer Reviews
Amazing car & incredible price
I was on my way to buy another S class Mercedes when I hear about the Equus. Try one signature then bought an Ultimate two days after. The car had all details and options you can find on a Mercedes or Bmw, but more convenient, more smooth and more useful, all for a better price. Driving this car is as easy as possible, my only concern will be braking distances who tend to be a little bit longer than on my previous car. I was stunned by the 5y/60.000 miles valet service/maintenance program, a big change from the $400 Mercedes oil change. My local Mercedes dealer have mostly arrogants sales people, I was treated in a better way when I bought the Equus.
Unbelievable value
I have been driving BMW 7 series for the last twenty years and now have a new Equus Ultimate model and cannot imagine a better value. It has the same features as any of the available flagships for 30-40k less. As Hyundai gains market share, it will certainly appreciate in value. Opportunities like this rarely come along. I am in love with this car! Thank you, Hyundai
Hyundai Equus Signature
I took delivery of My Signature On Jan 7. It has been a great car to drive. On a trip over the mountains it got 23.3 on regular.b On a trip over flat terrain it go 27,6 mpg. To all the biychers out there, my other car is a Mercedes S Class. The ammenities are the same except the Equus does not have a power trunk lid or automatic door closers. I feel like I just saved $40000
Great Price Performance
I saw this car at the State Fair few months ago and have waited for test drive. I have driven about two weeks now and I absolutely love it. I thought my previous L***** is a quite car but this car is even quieter. This car might be the quietest car. All the features that I can find other luxury cars for this price is incredible. That is why I called the title "great price performance." For the reliability, the dealer said I get free maintenance for 5 years. There is no perfect car in the world but the price and performance (features, reliability, build quality, etc) is way better than any other luxury car I ever drove (L***** and B** 5).
Excellent value for the price, amazing deal
Family recently purchased the car. We've seen the previous generation Equus and saw how popular it was in Korea and decided to give this newer Equus model a try. Two words: Amazing improvement. This model cannot be compared with the previous models. The interior design improved greatly, in fact, Im actually pretty satisfied with the interior improvement. There's even a fridge! The rear seats have plenty of space, they definitely added more space back there because the previous models were a bit uncomfortable if u were in the back seat. Car is very quiet, has plenty of power. If you need a car similar to BMW 7, Benz S Class, or Lexus at a much cheaper price, then this car's the way to go
