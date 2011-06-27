Used 2006 Hyundai Elantra Consumer Reviews

2006 Elantra GLS still going strong at 214,576 binski72 , 01/29/2013 27 of 28 people found this review helpful I bought this car new in june of 2006. The only thing I have done to this car is change the oil every 5,000 miles. I have gone through 3 sets of tires and front brakes 3 times. at 120,000 I did a complete tune up and had the trans and radiator flushed. This is my 4th elantra and they heve never let me down. Just make sure you do the basic maintaince and it will last a long time. I do drive 90% of the time on the highway. With the cruise controll set at 68mph I am still getting 32mpg on the highway. If i set it at 78mph it drops to 28mpg. Report Abuse

A Really Great Car JULES KIRCHAIN , 03/25/2016 GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful This car was purchased in California and driven to Florida, back to California and back to Florida. Absolutely no trouble. I recommend the Hyundai Elantra very highly. The front seats are not comfortable on long trips however around town they are adequate. This car gets great gas mileage. The only mechanical problem was the original catalytic converter failed at 60,000 miles but it was covered under warranty and was replaced. Oh, by the way, the 10 year 100,000 mile warranty is simply fantastic. I will never buy another car unless it has the 10/100000 warranty. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

116,800 mi, 8 years--never let me down! jasonhk , 09/19/2014 24 of 26 people found this review helpful I'm surprised at all the mixed reviews here. I live in PA and bought my Elantra new in '06. roughly 6 months are cold, some snowy. I do 50% highway, 50% city. I do all recommended maintenance and in almost 8 years, changed brake pads 2x, tires 3x, headlights 4x, radiator 1x (102kmi), and an 02 sensor. The car NEVER let me down and repairs have been minimal and reasonable. I'm considering getting a new Elantra due to greater safety specs, but I'm leaning towards just putting in another new timing belt at 120 and doing the service. I totally see myself getting over 200K. Those who report bad things probably beat the hell out of their car. Just take care of it!

Best car I have owned. Karen , 07/31/2015 Limited SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful It has been totally dependable. I have not put it through alot of miles so I can't testify for long term. My problem is getting in and out all the time. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value