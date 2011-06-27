Used 2002 Hyundai Elantra Sedan Consumer Reviews

Takes my beatings, and keeps on ticking! washadair , 01/25/2014 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Bought new, and never babied! It gets neglected and abused! So the fact that it's still going strong, with nearly 230,000 miles on it, and hasn't needed any major repairs, is AMAZING! Oil changes done when I get around to it, often after 10-15k miles. Never brought it in for scheduled maintenance, but did get a complete Tune-Up once or twice. Original clutch lasted for over 200k miles! The radiator and thermostat were replaced the year prior. A few things have worn out, or about to: Driver's door won't lock (bad relay switch) making key fobs useless; the motor for the driver's power window is slowly dying; can't change time on clock; high-beams turn on randomly when using the turn signal. Report Abuse

an absolute beast jameyjame , 04/04/2016 GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful what can i say?, this car has been stupid reliable. 14 years old and i have literally put less than $2000 into the car. snow? rain? beast mode. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Good if there's no rust pmak1 , 01/31/2015 GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Had this car only a short time due to an unfortunate accident but put 15000km in that short time and the car was very reliable only problems were the the radio/cd player died and the rust ate through the left lower control arm. So if your looking at getting one just look for rust around the suspension. Report Abuse

Okay until the end tuco11 , 04/01/2011 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I brought the car in 2007 with 32,000. Besides needing to take it in after a couple of months because of a bad transmission range switch, it was good just needed normal maintenance. I sold it a couple of days of ago because at 1116,000 miles the transmission started to slip which a any transmission work would cost more than the car was worth. Overall considering the age of the car and the fact that it was in the rust belt, it was pretty good. Report Abuse