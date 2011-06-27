Used 2002 Hyundai Elantra Sedan Consumer Reviews
Takes my beatings, and keeps on ticking!
Bought new, and never babied! It gets neglected and abused! So the fact that it's still going strong, with nearly 230,000 miles on it, and hasn't needed any major repairs, is AMAZING! Oil changes done when I get around to it, often after 10-15k miles. Never brought it in for scheduled maintenance, but did get a complete Tune-Up once or twice. Original clutch lasted for over 200k miles! The radiator and thermostat were replaced the year prior. A few things have worn out, or about to: Driver's door won't lock (bad relay switch) making key fobs useless; the motor for the driver's power window is slowly dying; can't change time on clock; high-beams turn on randomly when using the turn signal.
an absolute beast
what can i say?, this car has been stupid reliable. 14 years old and i have literally put less than $2000 into the car. snow? rain? beast mode.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Good if there's no rust
Had this car only a short time due to an unfortunate accident but put 15000km in that short time and the car was very reliable only problems were the the radio/cd player died and the rust ate through the left lower control arm. So if your looking at getting one just look for rust around the suspension.
Okay until the end
I brought the car in 2007 with 32,000. Besides needing to take it in after a couple of months because of a bad transmission range switch, it was good just needed normal maintenance. I sold it a couple of days of ago because at 1116,000 miles the transmission started to slip which a any transmission work would cost more than the car was worth. Overall considering the age of the car and the fact that it was in the rust belt, it was pretty good.
Lights burn out it's a bulb
I love my car.It has the 100,000 mile warranty, I purchased the extended warranty have had no problems with it,The check engine light come on so your belts and things can be checked..Great car I would purchase another one...as far as the bulbs are concerned it's a tiny little bulb that doesn't last a life time for the person that griped about changing the bulb..
Sponsored cars related to the Elantra
Related Used 2002 Hyundai Elantra Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner