Consumer Rating
(10)
2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring Review

Pros & Cons

  • Large cargo capacity
  • roomy cabin
  • commendable ride and handling
  • strong value
  • generous warranty.
  • Some cheap interior materials
  • engine loses refinement at higher rpm
  • anonymous styling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring is a spacious compact hatchback with surprisingly sophisticated road manners, but it is in need of a makeover.

Vehicle overview

The 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring may have Elantra in its name, but it's not to be confused with Hyundai's handsomely styled four-door sedan. "Touring" indicates that it's a hatchback, and a pretty good one in fact. However, the Touring is actually based on the previous-generation Elantra, and while it has many virtues, this hatchback can't boast the new Elantra sedan's many new strong suits.

As for those virtues, practicality is certainly number one. Its passenger space is generous and its cargo area is absolutely enormous. Compared to other small hatchbacks, the Touring is roomier than just about all of them. It can even hold more stuff than some compact crossover SUVs. Besides space, the Touring also offers reasonably sporty driving manners, a lengthy warranty and abundant features at a low price.

In terms of the overall ownership experience, however, the Elantra Touring is a bit of a letdown. There's not much to get excited about here; compared to the Elantra sedan, the Elantra Touring looks like a supermodel's painfully plain sister. From its simple exterior styling to the no-nonsense layout of the cabin, the Elantra Touring is a dramatic reminder of just how bland Hyundai models used to be. Engines and interior refinement are also subpar.

We do like the Touring, and it could be a good choice for shoppers with practicality as a number-one priority. But if you would also like some extra style to go along with it, there are some newer models that would be better choices, including the Ford Focus, Mazda 3 and Volkswagen's Golf and Jetta Sportwagen.

2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring models

The 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring is a four-door hatchback available in two trim levels. Standard equipment on the base GLS model includes 15-inch steel wheels, heated outside mirrors, full power accessories, keyless entry, air-conditioning, a tilt-only steering wheel, cloth upholstery, 60/40 split-folding rear seats and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack, an iPod/USB audio interface and satellite radio. Opting for the Preferred package gets you 16-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, cruise control, driver seat height and lumbar adjustment, upgraded cloth upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, a trip computer and a retractable cargo cover.

The SE trim level includes the Preferred package items, but adds 17-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, a sunroof, leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob and heated front seats. SE models with the manual transmission get a sport shifter.

2012 Highlights

Other than a few tweaks to an option package, the 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring returns unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring is powered by a 2.0-liter inline-4 engine with an output of 138 horsepower and 136 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard and a four-speed automatic is an option. In Edmunds performance testing, a manual-shift Elantra Touring reached 60 mph from a standstill in 8.7 seconds, a respectable showing.

The EPA estimates fuel economy at 23 mpg city/31 mpg highway and 26 mpg for combined driving with a manual transmission, while automatic-transmission models get 23/30/26 mpg.

Safety

All 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring models include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.

In Edmunds brake testing of an Elantra Touring with 16-inch wheels, it came to a stop from 60 mph in 120 feet -- a short distance for this class.

Driving

The one place it's possible to put the 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring's shortcomings aside is on the road. Though the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine's 138-hp output may not sound all that impressive, it manages to feel a lot more sprightly than that number might suggest. That said, the engine does sound a bit strained when pushed hard.

Another pleasant surprise is the nicely tuned suspension, which produces good handling, though the steering feels a little too light. The combination of decent ride quality and a quiet cabin only add to the overall driving experience.

Interior

While the Elantra Touring's interior was always pleasant enough in a utilitarian sort of way, Hyundai -- and many of its competitors -- have raised the bar significantly. As such, the cabin's lack of style really makes it stand out in a crowd, and not in a good way. From a purely functional perspective, though, the dashboard's simple gauges and controls are easy to see and operate.

The cabin gets good marks in terms of space, with adult-sized headroom and legroom in both the front and rear seats. Not surprisingly there's an abundance of cargo room here too, including 24 cubic feet with the rear seats up and an impressive 65 cubic feet with them folded down -- a number that's on par with some small crossover SUVs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring.

5(20%)
4(40%)
3(30%)
2(0%)
1(10%)
3.6
10 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent value
crowcanada,02/06/2015
GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
My wife and kids positively *love* our Touring! They're all short (5'2 to 5'4) so they love the visibility and low-dash design The controls are well laid out and easy to use. The radio is small and fiddly. Ride is stiff, but handling is good. Not truly sporty, though. Hyundai seems to think making things stiff and heavy = sporty, but that's not true. It is a vastly better driver than my '13 Elantra Sedan, which, although more comfortable, has "unsettled" handling. Handling is predictable and road holding good. Engine is weak and mileage is not great in this class. Seats are hard and flat, but surprisingly don't kill you on long (14+ hour) drives.
2012 Elantra Touring GL
rooke1991,10/10/2012
Had it for 8 months now, pretty damn good! Really comfortable and spacious, driven with 5 average guys, between 20-27. and everyone had enough space for a 3 hour drive. Fit enough stuff(tent, beer, air mattresses, etc) for 3 people for a weekend camping trip, not comprimising on seating space at all. Alittle slow acceeration wise but once going its all good! Sound system is good, the usb input is kind of a pain, auxillary cable works fine though. Tons of compartments, all mine are empty dont have enough stuff to fill them. ONly complaint is seeing as im 21 I get called a soccer mom alot.
Other than the odometer LCD...
JT,04/29/2017
GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
I'm happy enough with my 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring GLS, except for having to repeatedly replace the odometer/trip LCD. I think I'm on my third replacement. I have 13K on it (each replacement odometer LCD is set at "0" miles), and this one is now starting to go. Once it goes bad it can only be read in the morning. After the car sits in the sun all day the odometer fades until it is unreadable. Other than that I'm happy with the car.
It's Okay
urbanhippie001,01/27/2015
GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
Overall, the car is reliable. However, I've had to replace the odometer/dash twice (w/in 60K miles) due to the numbers disappearing on me. Not sure if due to malfunction, heat/sun, etc... But it's annoying because the fix resets the odometer back to 0. I really miss my old 2005 Hyundai (accent). It was made better than this car. Other than that, the car has been reliable. No major problems aside from odometer. Does not accelerate quickly. Would I buy one again? Unfortunately, no.
See all 10 reviews of the 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.7%
More about the 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring

Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring Overview

The Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring is offered in the following submodels: Elantra Touring Hatchback. Available styles include GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A), SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring GLS is priced between $8,250 and$9,998 with odometer readings between 53697 and74845 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring SE is priced between $8,283 and$8,283 with odometer readings between 109682 and109682 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Tourings are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2012 Elantra Tourings listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,250 and mileage as low as 53697 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring.

Can't find a used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Tourings you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Elantra Touring for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,306.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $10,127.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Elantra Touring for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $19,153.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $11,120.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Elantra Touring lease specials

