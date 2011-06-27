Vehicle overview

Honestly, we're not sure why hatchbacks have never been all that popular here in the U.S. This is especially true when you consider the pleasing combination of sporty handling and everyday practicality that cars like the 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring have to offer. Though it's considered a compact hatchback, the Elantra Touring actually feels bigger than that official designation implies. The interior offers comfortable seating for four adults and a good amount of cargo room, qualities that make it an attractive alternative to compact SUVs for small families or empty-nesters.

The Elantra Touring is not an Elantra sedan with a really big cargo area. Designed in Europe, the Touring looks more athletic, with smoother flowing shapes than the sedan. Under the sheet metal, you'll find more responsive steering and handling that provides a sportier driving experience. The cabin is also different in that it lacks the sedan's relatively upscale feel, though it's still pleasing in most respects.

If you are shopping for a hatchback, there are a few other choices to consider. If you're interested in a little sportier driving experience, we'd suggest taking the 2014 Mazda 3 hatchback out for a spin. If fuel economy is a priority, the 40-plus-mpg diesel-powered 2011 Volkswagen Jetta TDI Sportwagen is a great pick. And if it's standout styling you're after, consider the 2011 Kia Soul and 2011 Nissan Cube. But while each of these models may excel in one or two areas, the 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring offers most of those good qualities in one affordable package. It's a fine choice for a wide range of American buyers -- if only they can get past that whole "hatchback" thing.