Consumer Rating
(18)
2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring Review

Pros & Cons

  • Large cargo capacity, spacious cabin, entertaining handling, smooth ride, plenty of standard features, generous warranty.
  • Some cheap interior materials, engine loses refinement at higher rpm.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring proudly displays its European roots as a spacious and solidly constructed compact car with surprisingly sophisticated road manners.

Vehicle overview

Honestly, we're not sure why hatchbacks have never been all that popular here in the U.S. This is especially true when you consider the pleasing combination of sporty handling and everyday practicality that cars like the 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring have to offer. Though it's considered a compact hatchback, the Elantra Touring actually feels bigger than that official designation implies. The interior offers comfortable seating for four adults and a good amount of cargo room, qualities that make it an attractive alternative to compact SUVs for small families or empty-nesters.

The Elantra Touring is not an Elantra sedan with a really big cargo area. Designed in Europe, the Touring looks more athletic, with smoother flowing shapes than the sedan. Under the sheet metal, you'll find more responsive steering and handling that provides a sportier driving experience. The cabin is also different in that it lacks the sedan's relatively upscale feel, though it's still pleasing in most respects.

If you are shopping for a hatchback, there are a few other choices to consider. If you're interested in a little sportier driving experience, we'd suggest taking the 2014 Mazda 3 hatchback out for a spin. If fuel economy is a priority, the 40-plus-mpg diesel-powered 2011 Volkswagen Jetta TDI Sportwagen is a great pick. And if it's standout styling you're after, consider the 2011 Kia Soul and 2011 Nissan Cube. But while each of these models may excel in one or two areas, the 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring offers most of those good qualities in one affordable package. It's a fine choice for a wide range of American buyers -- if only they can get past that whole "hatchback" thing.

2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring models

The 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring is a four-door hatchback available in two trim levels. The base GLS includes 15-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories, heated side mirrors, a tilt steering wheel, cloth upholstery, 60/40-split rear seats, keyless entry with new "welcome" mode, a cooled glovebox and a six-speaker stereo (with CD/MP3 player, auxiliary/USB audio jacks and satellite radio). Opting for the Popular package adds roof rails, foglights, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, a trip computer, upgraded cloth upholstery, driver seat height and lumbar adjustments and a retractable cargo cover.

The SE trim level includes all of the features of the GLS and Popular package and adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats and, on manual-transmission models, a sport shifter. Stand-alone options for both GLS and SE trim levels include a rear spoiler and Bluetooth.

2011 Highlights

The 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring receives a few minor feature content changes but is otherwise unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring is powered by a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine with an output of 138 horsepower and 136 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard issue, with a four-speed automatic available as an option. In Edmunds performance testing, a manual-shift Elantra Touring reached 60 mph from a standstill in 8.7 seconds, a respectable showing.

The EPA estimates fuel economy at 23 mpg city/31 mpg highway and 26 mpg for combined driving with a manual transmission, while automatic-transmission models get nearly identical mileage at 23/30/26 mpg.

Safety

All 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring models include antilock disc brakes with brake assist, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and front-seat active head restraints.

In government crash testing, the Elantra Touring received a perfect five stars (out of five) for frontal collision protection and four stars in side collisions.

Driving

Though the specs sheet for the 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring says its 2.0-liter four-cylinder makes just 138 hp, it actually feels a good bit livelier. Acceleration is relatively brisk, though the engine does sound a bit strained as the revs climb. The overall driving experience is equally surprising. Around town, the Elantra Touring gets the job done thanks to its quiet cabin, compliant suspension and tight turning radius. On winding canyon roads, the steering is rather light, but otherwise the Touring is actually a pretty capable handler, which is no doubt a result of its European roots.

Interior

The 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring's cabin is just about what you'd expect from a midrange model. In other words, it's a good bit nicer than the carmaker's entry-level Accent sedan but not nearly as polished as the top-of-the-line Genesis. While there's nothing all that remarkable about the interior design, the quiet atmosphere and strategically placed soft-touch materials give it an advantage over some comparable models. On the whole, the Touring's gauges and controls are intuitive and well-placed, the lone exception being the cheap-feeling button for the available Bluetooth interface that's located above the rearview mirror.

The interior's real strength is space. There's enough head- and legroom in both front and back seats to give even larger adults a chance to get comfortable. Likewise, there's plenty of cargo room, including 24 cubic feet with the rear seats up and a healthy 65 cubic feet with them folded down, a number that bests some small crossover SUVs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring.

4.6
18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Practical and Sensible Car
bradjan69,07/31/2011
This is our second Hyundai in 10 years. We traded our 01 Elantra in on a 2011 Malibu and hated it. We decided to trade it in on another car. We looked at all cars in its class and decided on the Elantra touring SE The test drive went pretty good. The 2.0L 4 cylinder had adequate execration and was very quite. The car provided good feed back to the driver while going through turns. Road noise in the cabin was quite as well. The controls are very easy to use and set up to accommodate the driver. Seats are comfortable and there is plenty of storage within the cabin area. Overall value of this car is unbeatable. For long trips the Crew Cab pickup will stay home we are taking the wagon!
hard core touring
bassman26,10/20/2011
Hi, update after 20,000 miles in my 2011 elantra touring se model. Right to the point; could use more top end horsepower for higher speed interstate travel, it doesn't really like to average over 80, especially up hills of any consequence. Off the line response is excellent, making easy work of around town driving. Better than many cars I've driven like a turbo VW or small mercedes; they are built for the high speed cruising at some expense of around town response. Perfectly reliable thru 20k miles. Drove through the 100 year storm last winter across tennessee, arkansas and oklahoma. I mounted Conti DWS tires, as the stock tires couldn't get me out of my snow covered driveway in Nashville!
Better and less expensive than an SUV
grbgmncmth,02/24/2014
GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
'Does everything very well; truly great in several areas: driver/passenger comfort & cargo space w/compact exterior size, both low and hi-speed handling, ease of parking and maneuvering in heavy-traffic, braking distance, driver-visibility, fun-factor & winter-weather driveability (with 5-speed manual tranny), reliability, ease of service, and a long list of standard features. All that and an expectation of good long-term reliability for 19G including tax and title? I'm pretty happy. UPDATE: In February 2015, I rear-ended an SUV that had suddenly stopped on a merge ramp. 'Totalled my poor baby, but it protected me. No incursion of damage into the passenger compartment. I'm very, very sorry to see this car go bye-bye; it was terrific.
SE model has European feel
obx2003,11/08/2014
I bought this car when it was 33 months old with 31K miles from a Honda dealer. After a year I can say I'm quite happy with the car. Sporty handling and a decent combo of power and economy. I'm a DIYer so I was happy to see oil & filter changes are a breeze. Engine uses no oil between oil changes. The hatchback practicality is great. A golf club bag fits neatly across the back. I had narrowed my decision down to this car or a Toyota Matrix. I'm happy with my selection. I average over 30 mpg in mixed driving and about 34 highway mpg
See all 18 reviews of the 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring
Write a review

Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

Used 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring Overview

The Used 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring is offered in the following submodels: Elantra Touring Hatchback. Available styles include GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A), SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

