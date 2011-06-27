  1. Home
2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive cargo capacity, spacious cabin, smooth and secure ride, well equipped with plenty of standard features, long warranty.
  • Some cheap interior surfaces, engine is noisy at mid-to-high rpm.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Like its sedan sibling, the 2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring is a roomy and well-built compact car with surprisingly sophisticated road manners. An added abundance of cargo volume should appeal to those in need of utility.

Vehicle overview

As the amount of cargo capacity goes up, so does fuel consumption. That's not a hard-and-fast rule, but basic physics would certainly indicate that the bigger something is, the more energy is required to move it. Yet the 2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring does its best to tiptoe around basic physics. This compact (in name only) hatchback manages to achieve 26 mpg combined while boasting as much cargo space as Hyundai's own Tucson compact SUV. Plus, it is based on the Elantra sedan, one of the best choices in the compact class.

Because the Touring is actually the European version of the Elantra, there are quite a few differences between hatchback and sedan. The most obvious difference is the extended roofline and high-mounted taillights that create a look somewhere in between hatchback and wagon. The front-end styling is completely different, ditching the sedan's chubby baby look in favor of a more athletic, European face. Under the skin, the Touring has a slightly longer wheelbase as well as stiffer springs, bigger stabilizer bars and enhanced steering for a sportier driving experience. The cabin also features a slightly different design, but unfortunately, it lacks the same sort of high-quality materials as the sedan.

Carrying stuff is the Touring's forte, however, featuring a roomy backseat and class-leading cargo volume with the backseat raised and lowered. As such, if versatility and utility are priorities, the 2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring is the top choice among the small number of other hatchbacks. If you don't need that much space, though, the Mazda 3 hatch offers more driving fun, while the Volkswagen Rabbit has a more premium cabin and distinct European feel. However, the Elantra's ample features list, low price, long warranty and pleasant driving demeanor should earn it a spot on your must-drive list. Plus, it does a good job tiptoeing around those pesky physics.

2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring models

The 2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring is a four-door hatchback available in one trim. Standard equipment includes 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, air-conditioning, full power accessories, heated mirrors, cruise control, a tilt and telescoping steering column, an eight-way manual driver seat, a 60/40-split rear seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a six-speaker stereo with a CD/MP3 player, an auxiliary audio jack, a USB/iPod audio interface and satellite radio. The Premium Sport package adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof and heated front seats.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring is an all-new hatchback variant of the similarly named compact sedan.

Performance & mpg

The 2009 Elantra Touring is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produces 138 horsepower and 137 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, and a four-speed automatic is optional. Fuel economy with the automatic is an estimated 23 mpg city/30 mpg highway and 26 mpg combined. The manual gets you 1 mpg extra on the highway.

Safety

The 2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring comes fully stocked with antilock disc brakes with brake assist, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and front seat active head restraints. In government crash testing, the Elantra Touring received a perfect five stars (out of five) for its performance in a frontal collision and four stars in a side collision.

Driving

The 2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring only has 138 horses, but they're a hard-working herd capable of getting this spacious hatch up to speed surprisingly well. They're also rather noisy, however, particularly above 3,500 rpm. More refined is the ride quality, which is smooth and stable, even at highway speeds. Wind and road noise are also negligible, making the Elantra one of the better choices in its class if you do a lot of highway driving.

We've found the Elantra sedan to be a surprisingly capable handler. Despite some moderate body roll, it manages to hold tight through turns while offering plenty of grip and decent steering response. We've yet to experience the Elantra Touring's suspension and steering enhancements, but we expect they would improve on the sedan's driving responsiveness and fun.

Interior

Despite sharing much with the Elantra sedan, the Touring hatchback actually features a slightly different interior design. Although the controls remain intuitive and well-placed, overall materials quality is not as good, with cheaper plastics throughout. However, the Touring does share the sedan's ample passenger space. Rear-seat passengers will find a surprising amount of head-, shoulder-, hip- and legroom available in back, while the front seat is very roomy for taller drivers.

As a hatchback, the Elantra Touring provides a staggering amount of space. According to Hyundai, it can hold a maximum of 65 cubic feet of space, which is twice that of a Mazda 3 and a few cubes more than many compact SUVs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still doing great after 156,000
pistolpete10,09/04/2014
4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
So far no major problems. Still really like the way it handles and it's been quite reliable. Have taken it on long trips lately and it did very well.Easy to park in big cities. Dealerships seem to charge quite a bit for parts and labor so post warantee I'm going to private shops who do a fine job. Love the storage capacity and use that a lot. Engine is buzzy but gets the job done, though the mileage is mediocre 24mpg city, 32 hwy, compared to "modern" cars. Compared to modern cars the acceleration in not great. Technology is outdated, no bluetooth, but I knew that going in. Had an issue with the steering wheel and column becoming "loose" but it was repaired. Had an issue with a back wheel caliper becoming "frozen" and heating up the whole wheel dangerously. New calipers and discs installed which fixed the problem. Seats still are very supportive, so overall I'm still very happy with this puppy.
A very pleasant surprise
guybrarian,08/21/2011
We're a small family of 3 and we decided to upgrade from a subcompact after the arrival of #3. After 1 year of research - I was looking for more space and more safety - I stumbled upon this gem. There is more than enough space for road tripping and the cabin is quiet and well designed. I enjoy not seeing the car everywhere...In the past 4 weeks I've seen only 2!
Fun to drive
jhitchens,05/12/2013
4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
This car is an excellent choice if you are looking for a car that is fun to drive and you need that extra cargo space behind the back seat. My large dog loves the room he has there behind the back seat. When you need even more room, just fold down the back seats and WOW you have a lot more space. Driving is fun, with quick steering response and peppy little engine will get you up to hwy speed quickly. I have almost 50,000 miles on mine, and I have had no problems. I just follow the routine maintenance suggestions and that is it. I am retired, and my drive each day usually is about 3 to 12 miles with stops or lights in-between. I average 24 mpg. When I do take a trip, I get about 32-33 mpg on Update 05/12/2016 car is still fun to drive. I have moved to Los Angeles and I also own a larger truck, gut the truck last year only got 450 miles put on it, because I love to drive the Hyundai so much. I can go to Home Depot and buy an 8 foot 2x4 and manage to put it in the car by sliding it up to the front dash board, and still close the rear hatch. The room behind the last seat is one of the largest I have seen for a small compact 4 door hatchback. In LA, i average about 15 miles an hour, (that includes some small sprints on the freeway, and i still average around 22 miles per gallon in the city. On a long, say 300 mile trip on the highway, i will average 30-32 miles per gallon. What can I say, I love it. Here it is 11/14-2016 and I still love my Hyundai Elantra Touring. Best Car I ever owned for driving in the City.
3 years later!
n1luf,10/19/2011
After 3 years of driving this car I can say it still is a joy to drive. The out side of the finish still shines. The motor is just a little loud when you give it the gas. Better yet is the mileage for me in Connecticut, 33 city...45 highway. I found using Castrol edge or Quaker state ultimate pure synthetic oils produce better mileage. Inside of the car remain about the same. Satellite radio in car works well. All the gages have work and light up. Seats and floor still in good shape. Overall car works well.
See all 83 reviews of the 2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring

Used 2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring Overview

The Used 2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring is offered in the following submodels: Elantra Touring Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A), and 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

