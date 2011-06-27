This car is an excellent choice if you are looking for a car that is fun to drive and you need that extra cargo space behind the back seat. My large dog loves the room he has there behind the back seat. When you need even more room, just fold down the back seats and WOW you have a lot more space. Driving is fun, with quick steering response and peppy little engine will get you up to hwy speed quickly. I have almost 50,000 miles on mine, and I have had no problems. I just follow the routine maintenance suggestions and that is it. I am retired, and my drive each day usually is about 3 to 12 miles with stops or lights in-between. I average 24 mpg. When I do take a trip, I get about 32-33 mpg on Update 05/12/2016 car is still fun to drive. I have moved to Los Angeles and I also own a larger truck, gut the truck last year only got 450 miles put on it, because I love to drive the Hyundai so much. I can go to Home Depot and buy an 8 foot 2x4 and manage to put it in the car by sliding it up to the front dash board, and still close the rear hatch. The room behind the last seat is one of the largest I have seen for a small compact 4 door hatchback. In LA, i average about 15 miles an hour, (that includes some small sprints on the freeway, and i still average around 22 miles per gallon in the city. On a long, say 300 mile trip on the highway, i will average 30-32 miles per gallon. What can I say, I love it. Here it is 11/14-2016 and I still love my Hyundai Elantra Touring. Best Car I ever owned for driving in the City.

