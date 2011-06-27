  1. Home
Used 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Elantra Touring
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,195
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Starting MSRP
$15,995
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG262626
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg23/30 mpg23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322/420 mi.322/420 mi.322/434 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14 gal.14 gal.14 gal.
Combined MPG262626
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm136 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm136 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 6000 rpm138 hp @ 6000 rpm138 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.35.8 ft.34.2 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
Packages
Option Package 01yesyesyes
GLS Popular Equipment Packageyesnono
In-Car Entertainment
172 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesyes
cooled storage compartmentyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesnoyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesnoyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesno
front seatback storagenoyesno
cruise controlnoyesno
leather steering wheelnoyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesno
tilt and telescopic steering wheelnoyesno
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Cargo Trayyesyesyes
Cargo Netyesyesyes
iPod Cableyesyesyes
Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone Systemyesyesyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
trip computernoyesno
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.55.4 in.55.4 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.43.5 in.43.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
clothyesnoyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
leathernoyesno
height adjustable driver seatnoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesno
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.52.6 in.52.6 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.36.4 in.36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.54.7 in.54.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Mud Guardsyesyesyes
Rear Spoileryesyesyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryesyesyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyesyesyes
Wheel Locksnoyesno
Measurements
Front track60.2 in.60.2 in.60.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity65.3 cu.ft.65.3 cu.ft.65.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight2969 lbs.2969 lbs.2937 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.3 cu.ft.24.3 cu.ft.24.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.33 cd..33 cd..33 cd.
Length176.2 in.176.2 in.176.2 in.
Ground clearance5.9 in.5.9 in.5.9 in.
Height59.8 in.59.8 in.59.8 in.
EPA interior volume125.5 cu.ft.125.5 cu.ft.125.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.106.3 in.
Width69.5 in.69.5 in.69.5 in.
Rear track60.1 in.60.1 in.60.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Quicksilver
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Shimmering Silver
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Regatta Blue
  • Polar White
  • Black Noir Pearl
  • Vivid Blue
  • Carbon Mist Gray
  • Chilipepper Red
Interior Colors
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P195/65R15 tiresyesnoyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesnoyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesnoyes
15 in. wheelsyesnoyes
17 in. wheelsnoyesno
P215/45R17 tiresnoyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
