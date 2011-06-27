Used 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,195
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|26
|26
|26
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,195
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,195
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|23/30 mpg
|23/30 mpg
|23/31 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|322/420 mi.
|322/420 mi.
|322/434 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14 gal.
|14 gal.
|14 gal.
|Combined MPG
|26
|26
|26
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,195
|Torque
|136 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
|136 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
|136 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|138 hp @ 6000 rpm
|138 hp @ 6000 rpm
|138 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.2 ft.
|35.8 ft.
|34.2 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,195
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|no
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$17,195
|Option Package 01
|yes
|yes
|yes
|GLS Popular Equipment Package
|yes
|no
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,195
|172 watts stereo output
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,195
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cooled storage compartment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|no
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|front seatback storage
|no
|yes
|no
|cruise control
|no
|yes
|no
|leather steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,195
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,195
|Cargo Tray
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|yes
|yes
|iPod Cable
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Carpeted Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,195
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|no
|yes
|no
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,195
|Front head room
|40.0 in.
|40.0 in.
|40.0 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.4 in.
|55.4 in.
|55.4 in.
|Front leg room
|43.5 in.
|43.5 in.
|43.5 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|cloth
|yes
|no
|yes
|8 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|no
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|no
|leather
|no
|yes
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,195
|Rear head room
|39.4 in.
|39.4 in.
|39.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.6 in.
|52.6 in.
|52.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.4 in.
|36.4 in.
|36.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.7 in.
|54.7 in.
|54.7 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,195
|Mud Guards
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear Spoiler
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear Bumper Protector
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Roof Rack Cross Rails
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|no
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,195
|Front track
|60.2 in.
|60.2 in.
|60.2 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|65.3 cu.ft.
|65.3 cu.ft.
|65.3 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|2969 lbs.
|2969 lbs.
|2937 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|24.3 cu.ft.
|24.3 cu.ft.
|24.3 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.33 cd.
|.33 cd.
|.33 cd.
|Length
|176.2 in.
|176.2 in.
|176.2 in.
|Ground clearance
|5.9 in.
|5.9 in.
|5.9 in.
|Height
|59.8 in.
|59.8 in.
|59.8 in.
|EPA interior volume
|125.5 cu.ft.
|125.5 cu.ft.
|125.5 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|106.3 in.
|106.3 in.
|106.3 in.
|Width
|69.5 in.
|69.5 in.
|69.5 in.
|Rear track
|60.1 in.
|60.1 in.
|60.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,195
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,195
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P195/65R15 tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|no
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|15 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|17 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|P215/45R17 tires
|no
|yes
|no
|alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,195
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,195
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
