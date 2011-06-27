Used 2015 Hyundai Azera Sedan Consumer Reviews

John Walters , 09/21/2016 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

A number of things attracted me to the Azera. We own a CUV for basic transportation, I was looking for a luxury cruiser for extended trips. I was torn between a Chevrolet and the Hyundai. There aren't many cars in this price range that offer V-6 performance with front-wheel-drive. In the end I think I just preferred the looks and interior of the Hyundai over the competitor from General Motors. After owning the car for a little more than one year there are no surprises. Engine power combined with the auto/manual transmission produces the performance I was looking for. Gas mileage is right on with the manufacturers numbers. Highway mileage runs very close to 30 mpg seemingly regardless of speed. The seats are quite comfortable while traveling for long periods. They also are heated or cooled depending on preference. While I have been pleased with the car, I am disappointed with two things. The ride is severely hampered by the low-profile tires making the ride to harsh for the luxury vehicle class. Something I should've taken into consideration when comparing this vehicle with the competitor from GM. I've also noted excessive wear on the driver seat in the bolster area. It appears the "imitation leather" has worn off from sliding in and out of the car. How is that possible after just 14,000 miles of use? It's not a huge problem but one that will likely get worse as the car ages. That truly has been extremely disappointing in a vehicle that stickers close to 40K. In hindsight I'm not exactly sure where this vehicle fits. It's not a sports sedan and the ride certainly doesn't qualify as a luxury cruiser. On the plus side the trunk is quite adequate, the climate control works well and the interior is spacious. I don't think this model has much of a future as the sales numbers have been dismal. Consequently the resale on this car is also not exceptionally good. It's doubtful I would buy this vehicle again but it may offer a great buy as a used vehicle. Update: Mar 2017 Just put 4,000 miles on the car in under two months. Lots of Interstate driving at high rates of speed. The vehicle performed beautifully haven't experienced any problems to date other then excessive wear on the driver seat fabric. Update Apr 2018 I've only put 3,000 miles on the vehicle since the last update. Why, because I prefer driving our compact SUV. The car was purchased for long distance trips which we've reduced to almost nothing. Not to take anything away from the vehicle, still love it and continue to recommend it for those interested in performance. Update Apr 2019 Only drive the vehicle 3 to 5 days in any given month, mostly to keep the battery charged. The older I get the less I like crawling into a low slung sedan which has nothing to do with the quality of this vehicle. Just replaced the battery, expect the life may have been shortened by lack of use.