Used 2015 Hyundai Azera Sedan Consumer Reviews
Not the luxury cruiser I hoped for
A number of things attracted me to the Azera. We own a CUV for basic transportation, I was looking for a luxury cruiser for extended trips. I was torn between a Chevrolet and the Hyundai. There aren't many cars in this price range that offer V-6 performance with front-wheel-drive. In the end I think I just preferred the looks and interior of the Hyundai over the competitor from General Motors. After owning the car for a little more than one year there are no surprises. Engine power combined with the auto/manual transmission produces the performance I was looking for. Gas mileage is right on with the manufacturers numbers. Highway mileage runs very close to 30 mpg seemingly regardless of speed. The seats are quite comfortable while traveling for long periods. They also are heated or cooled depending on preference. While I have been pleased with the car, I am disappointed with two things. The ride is severely hampered by the low-profile tires making the ride to harsh for the luxury vehicle class. Something I should've taken into consideration when comparing this vehicle with the competitor from GM. I've also noted excessive wear on the driver seat in the bolster area. It appears the "imitation leather" has worn off from sliding in and out of the car. How is that possible after just 14,000 miles of use? It's not a huge problem but one that will likely get worse as the car ages. That truly has been extremely disappointing in a vehicle that stickers close to 40K. In hindsight I'm not exactly sure where this vehicle fits. It's not a sports sedan and the ride certainly doesn't qualify as a luxury cruiser. On the plus side the trunk is quite adequate, the climate control works well and the interior is spacious. I don't think this model has much of a future as the sales numbers have been dismal. Consequently the resale on this car is also not exceptionally good. It's doubtful I would buy this vehicle again but it may offer a great buy as a used vehicle. Update: Mar 2017 Just put 4,000 miles on the car in under two months. Lots of Interstate driving at high rates of speed. The vehicle performed beautifully haven't experienced any problems to date other then excessive wear on the driver seat fabric. Update Apr 2018 I've only put 3,000 miles on the vehicle since the last update. Why, because I prefer driving our compact SUV. The car was purchased for long distance trips which we've reduced to almost nothing. Not to take anything away from the vehicle, still love it and continue to recommend it for those interested in performance. Update Apr 2019 Only drive the vehicle 3 to 5 days in any given month, mostly to keep the battery charged. The older I get the less I like crawling into a low slung sedan which has nothing to do with the quality of this vehicle. Just replaced the battery, expect the life may have been shortened by lack of use.
Faux Lexus
Had everything that the Lexus ES 350 except the nameplate and price.
Awesome 2015 Limited Azera
This is my first Hyundai, and I had my doubts. But this has been, by far, the most pleasurable car that I have owned. I'm at the point in my life where I am looking for comfort over sharp driving characteristics, and this car has far exceeded my expectations. I know that it has received criticisms for steering and cornering, but honestly, I don't experience it as lacking in either. In fact, I find it quite sure footed in normal driving conditions. The navigation system has both pros and cons. It is a big step up in terms of clarity, but it is annoying that you have to type in a complete address. Even my old Prius had more intuitive software than this. But the whisper quiet ride and fantastic audio system more than make up for this shortfall. And the automatic high beams are a real plus in more rural driving conditions like we have in Arizona. Buy it and don't look back. It's been 9 months and still couldn't be happier with the car. Long trip which were excruciating in the Prius are pure pleasure in the Azera. Also, much better than expected mpgs on the highway. I average over 31 mpgs during long highway stretches. Truck is cavernous- again, making long road trips a pleasure.
Got this used for almost half sticker price
I think I found a heck of a deal: 40k miles, 1.8 years old, half of original sticker price in really good condition. Car was a rental, everything works as it should, nothing broken. I traded my beemer because I was starting to get tired of fixing something small almost every other month. Now I should be good for a while. I like the engine and no joke, driving very conservative on Economy mode at ~60 on speedway I was reported into 35mpg by the computer - need to verify that at next refill! In city driving I got over 22mpg. The only thing I'm missing it is a moonroof; found one while shopping but it was 2 years older and more than 2K extra. I am not crazy about the Infinity sound in the high end, controls of the front seats and how the transmission downshifts when i brake. I think the Azera it is a hidden gem in the Hyundai line with luxury for the price of regular. Even my son will ask to get the Azera out for a walk every now and then... Happy Hyundai family here: I drive Azera, my wife a Sonata and my son a Genesis coupe 2.0, knock on wood no problems on any of them so far!
Very happy
Very happy with this car. Check for recalls to. Very comfortable car. Impressive for the price.
