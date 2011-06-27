Used 2010 Hyundai Azera Sedan Consumer Reviews

This car can't be under $28000.00 Chip , 04/16/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Had this car for past 4 month. and the car drives like it my wife's LS430. I love the handling and ride quality. But best thing about this car is it only cost me 1/2 of my wife's car. PRICE! It's like Korean, it takes over every thing. TV,DVD,washer, almost every thing at our house is Korean company (Samsung or LG). Bottom line is Hyundai finally got it right and I"m sold. Report Abuse

Azera junk! jimt1939 , 09/25/2010 0 of 4 people found this review helpful I sent a review the other day and I have since heard from Hyundai customer service. Nothing has changed. They still sell junk and call it quality. The selling dealer is no better. I will not buy another or even keep this one. Bad tires ( Michelin ) terrible ride. Road noise is terrible. Don`t forget you do not need Miller Hyundai in vestal New York. And you do not need a Hyundai from anywhere.

Looks Great, But..... shagnat , 06/08/2010 0 of 1 people found this review helpful This is a great looking car. Performance is very adequate. However, the ride is horrible. I don't know why some peeps find the ride so good. Mine is like a buckboard. The rear suspension is so rough till I cringe every time I hit any bump. This car feels EVERY expansion joint on an Interstate. I don't know if I'd buy another one at this point. It would have to be a vast improvement, otherwise I'll stick to my wonderful and dependable Toyotas.

Michelin tires JIMT , 08/16/2010 0 of 1 people found this review helpful The tires on this car are very noisy. The car rides very roughly. Next time maybe try a sonata.