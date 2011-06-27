Used 2016 Hyundai Accent Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Great Value, but sedan was more practical Carolyn S , 08/29/2016 SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Its a great little car for the price. I had a 2012 4 door 4 1/2 years that I loved and the dealership had a special. I had wanted a hatchback. Found out after delivery the hatchback is 10" shorter than the sedan so I really did not get the additional space I was looking for. Gas mileage is less than the sedan, averaging about 28 unless I am really conscious of how I am driving and coasting (I have a manual stick) There is a bizarre film that keeps creeping up on the inside of the windshield that is driving me absolutely batty. I clean it and days later it returns and I can't figure out if the defroster, heat or AC i causing it. but cleaning the inside of the windshield always leaves greasy streaks. Very Bizarre. I had the Simonez coating put in and on the car. not impressed by that - ended up putting seat covers on it anyway and its the only logical cause I can think of for the film being greasy. Sluggish acceleration. Pretty much get what you pay for. I did get the bumper to bumper warranty for 100,000 miles over the 50,000. I wish I had gotten it on the 2012 instead. I probably would have held onto the 2012 longer had the warranty not run out. This has less rearview visibility because of the tiny hatchback window. I had driven the '12 63,000 and loved it. This turns tight, stops on a dime, great for parking in small spaces but interior space is disappointing. Car is comfortable, AC is very cold, heat is great. Stops, goes great. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

THE GREAT SEARCH IS OVER - HYUNDAI ACCENT WINS Leah Nikaidoh , 08/25/2016 Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) 12 of 15 people found this review helpful Hi all. Okay I REALLY don't write reviews because I usually think they are biased, but here I go. This is the first time I've done a serious effort in test driving cars before buying one. Prior to this, I only leased or bought VWs - however, my last one (a beautiful 2012 GTI that was red and had plaid interior) required 3 MAJOR repairs in six months, so I had to bid her a fond farewell. So, my uncle and I did test drives (separately) of the following cars: Hyundai Elantra GT, Hyundai Accent hatch back, Mazda 3 hatchback, high end Toyota Prius, and Kia Soul. I narrowed search down to the Mazda and the Accent. The Mazda had more bells and whistles, but the Accent was a lot less expensive and the biggest selling point was the 5 year bumper to bumper warranty. I actually upgraded to the 10 year warranty for only $1800 (which is partially refundable if I don't keep the car). The mileage on both cars were about the same - if I wanted leather seats I would have had to spend more money and get the Mazda or the Hyundai Elantra. I definitely wanted a hatchback and the Accent's cargo space seemed a lot bigger than the Mazda. The interior gadgets are minimal - while I miss my hands free calling, I don't miss it enough to spend another $5-8K. So, I'd recommend you consider this car - my purchase price was great and I have to honestly say that the car dealership has been terrific. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

All Air bags didnt deploy chrystal pruitt , 05/03/2019 SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I was making payments to own this car, well let me get to it. I was hit by a box truck going 55mph on the driver side, my steering wheel air bag didnt deploy nor did the air bags on the passenger side of the car. The only one that did was on the driver side. The doors were crushed and it was darn near crushed completely in half. I almost died in this car as well as my kids that were in the back seats in car seats. We all suffered serious injuires, spent atleast 3 to 4 days in the ICU and 2 of us were recommended to have surgery. This car may look good but take it from someone that almost died in this car....no way the safety is 4 out of 5. If this allowed to me post pictures I would, I have proof of what I claim Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Good Economy car with many little personal gripes Slimjim , 11/29/2017 SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful So I have driven this car for about 3.5 months (3000miles) now and I've come to a settled decision about this little economy hatch. I'll preface this review by saying I've owned many other smaller cars throughout the years; a 1996 honda accord, 2007 nissan versa hatch, 1961 ford falcon wagon, 2007 toyota yaris Hatch(current). I'll start with the negatives and go from there. The car had 7xxx miles when i picked it up, and currently has around 10xxx at the moment. First off, the ride quality is decent, but the noise level is quite abysmal. Conversation is impracticable in this car without speaking up quite a bit. Above 70mph, it feels/sounds like an commercial jet at cruising speed, hitting all sorts of turbulence. The stability of this car at highway speeds is ok at best. The brakes are ok for this size car. Nothing special. The killer for me is the engine. At idle, the engine bobbles around the rpm slightly which feels unsettling to me, as this is a new car. The acceleration off the line is pure garbage and low end is pathetic. Coming from a yaris hatch, the yaris feels like a sprint car around town compared to the accent. I'm in no way a reckless driver, but i like a car with slightly more giddy up off the line. After 2k on the tach, it livens up a little, but the first 2k is a deal killer for me. Gas mileage for me was decent, as advertised. My real question is how in the h#ll does a 1981 200cid inline 6cyl ford engine get the same mixed mpg as a new 4cyl accent??? No joke, the 1961 falcon gets around 28-30 CITY. I push it around town quite quickly too, and the mileage remains the same!! Anyways, I found the eco mode on the accent to be un-usable and barely affected the mpg. I kept it off after 2 days of use. The automatic transmission is a nice little transmission, but the manual shift mode is unresponsive, and frustrating. Once again, I'm not looking for formula 1 style shift times in manual mode, but the thing doesn't even respond as you upshift or downshift in a jiffy. It's like you've gotta wait for the car to think for a moment, and have a cup of tea, before fulfilling your request to downshift/upshift; and consecutive shifts are not possible. No matter of jamming/slamming the shift lever fixes it. My point being, make it work half decent if you plan on putting it in a car. Total fail. The stereo system was standard but the buttons often took multiple clicks before they registered. You were required to firmly push 1 corner to properly activate the button. Ok, enough with the negatives, lets get into the things i disliked a little less about the car. Firstly, the cabin interior and seats are ok, nothing to write home about, just good. I loved the armrest for the driver as it was attached to the seat. As crazy as it sounds, i liked that feature alot and used it all the time. I also loved having a usb connected system which synced up nicely to my smartphone and played all my music through the system. Cruise control worked well, and the ac also worked just fine. Overall, the car satisfies what it was intended to do with a few gripes along the way. I could not own this car in the automatic version, but i question whether the standard version has improved drive-ability around town. I didn't think too much about the issues at first, but in the end, they truly begin to wear on me and drive me nuts. I'll think is stick with my Yaris for now. Cheers Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse