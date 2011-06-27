Used 2011 Hyundai Accent Sedan Consumer Reviews
Worth every penny!
I bought this car new last year. It has been worth every penny that we spent on it. It is great on gas, reliable, cheap to maintain, and of course the warranty is great. I drive it to work everyday. That car is my baby. I plan to keep it until the wheels fall off in 20 years or so. I feel safe in it and my son rides in it almost everyday. We got the basic model (manual windows, locks) and it still had pretty nice features such as the USB hookup.
2011 Hyundai Accent at 90k miles, happy so far!
I was sad to read the latest review just prior to mine, in which the owner had several problems early on; that sounds like a rare lemon for this brand. I bought my Accent in 2012 from a dealer; at that time it had 35k miles on it. The fuel efficiency has been great! It feels rather roomy for having such a small footprint, which I have been thankful for as I live in the SF bay area and parking spots are quite small. I'm 6'2" and have had at least on one occasion traveled with three other people in the car who are roughly my same size; they all said that they were comfortable. The only maintenance issue I've had were the power coils going out. The first coils that went out were covered under the 60k warranty. The remaining coils went out around 8k later, otherwise it has been a trooper. The downsides have been mentioned before. Acceleration is not the best, particularly with highway merges. Also the interior feels a bit cheap and gets dirty fairly easily, but then again this is a cheap car. It is a bit noisy driving on the highway, but that might also be a common issue with subcompacts. If you're on a budget and want a car that is a dream to park in cities, then this is the car to get!
This car is financially ruining me
I just picked my car up from the shop...AGAIN. We are on first name basis and have bonded over joking about how terrible my car is. It is May 14th and I have spent 2, 430$ in repairs alone THIS year alone for this car. I have spent over 3, 930$ in repairs in three years. The car loves Jerking and bucking due to horrible coil packs and constant misfiring of cylinders. I am trading it in next weekend, hopefully I will receive more than it's worth of 50 cents so at least I can binge eat away the pain of owning this car.
Economy car
Of you don't have enough money how for it otherwise is just kind of reliably little car to go from point a to b.
junk
I bought this car new in 2011 so I wouldn't have to worry if it would work. Should of bought a used car. New starter motor aasy in 2012 just over 10,000 miles, new sensor-fuel tank pressure 2013 just over 26,000 miles, another starter motor assy 2014 just over 30,000 miles, and just had replaced a cowl cover 2015 today 38,000 miles. This car is a piece of junk would not buy or recommended to anyone a hyundai.
