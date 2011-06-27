Used 2007 Hyundai Accent Consumer Reviews

Excellent car for its money edward , 11/19/2006 43 of 44 people found this review helpful At first, the car didn't really turn my head, but after driving it for a month, WOW, it's automatic and it gives me more than 30 miles per gallon, it's a drive so friendly and soft, you think you're in a car of a better class. And I found out the reasons why: independent suspension on the four wheels, CVVT fuel injection. Plus nice room and cup holders for every one, pretty nice stereo, all this for a low price. Driving it through curves and hills is very easy, though not a fast thrill, but it really drives like a small premium car. Report Abuse

Two Hundred Eighty Seven Thousand Miles and Runs Great warren_j , 07/11/2011 24 of 25 people found this review helpful First the bad. The hatchback latch spring gets stuck so after pulling it to open the rear door, I have to manually place the latch/handle back in place. I REALLY wish there had been cruise control on the Accent. The good. Everything else. This car has been driven an average 300 miles a day and it has been awesome. Outer paint looks new, engine runs great. Inner trim still looks great (but showing scratches and some fraying on the seats). Just took it to the dealer for a checkup, engine light on issue and an oil change ... $250 total bill. I'll drive it to Florida next week. Averaging 36-37 mpg with the 5 speed, compare that to my 31 mpg avg driving a 2007 Versa 6 speed.

Major Accent Upgrade Rhett , 09/01/2006 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Previous 2004 Accent owner, my 2007 SE model a major improvement in features, driving comfort, economy, and looks. With the larger tires and sport suspension this car handles beautifully. Makes a perfect around town vehicle. Hyundai did a great job with this model. Also interior features well made.

One Fine Machine Wayne , 01/05/2007 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This is one fine little car that does everything that I ask of it. It's not a drag racer, but it gets up to speed in a deceivingly smooth manner. It will cruise nicely on the freeways at 70+, and is agile in city traffic. Its size makes it easier to find parking a space. Hyundai packed a lot of room inside this coupe. Every instrument, knob and lever is located where the driver expects to find it. Gas mileage is excellent, as advertised. The air conditioning does its job well, and road noise is not an issue. At about $14K delivered, this car is inexpensive but it certainly is not "cheap." People can look at my little blue Hyundai coupe, but they will just have to go find their own!