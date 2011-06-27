  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Accent
  4. Used 2005 Hyundai Accent
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Hyundai Accent GT Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Accent
Overview
Starting MSRP
$11,649
See Accent Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$11,649
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$11,649
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.7/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$11,649
Torque106 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower104 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle32.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$11,649
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$11,649
100 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$11,649
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$11,649
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$11,649
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$11,649
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$11,649
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.0 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$11,649
Front track56.5 in.
Length166.7 in.
Curb weight2339 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.9 cu.ft.
Height54.9 in.
EPA interior volume104.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base96.1 in.
Width65.7 in.
Rear track56.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$11,649
Exterior Colors
  • Noble White
  • Ebony Black
  • Retro Red
  • Silver Mist
  • Stormy Gray
  • Quartz Green
  • Glacier Blue
Interior Colors
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$11,649
P185/60R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
14 x 5.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$11,649
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$11,649
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Accent Inventory

Related Used 2005 Hyundai Accent GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles