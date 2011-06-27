Used 2000 Hyundai Accent Sedan Consumer Reviews
2000 Hyundai Accent
Reliable basic transportation.
Sudden DEATH AT 80,000 miles
I bought my Hyundai used in January 2005. It had 74,000 miles. I couldn't have been happier with it until one day the timing belt broke, which broke our engine. $2,000 to repair it and it only had 80,000. I've only had it for 7 months and I'm questioning if it is worth fixing!
Fantastic Car Warranty and Price
after driving and breaking in my Hyundai ,I find it to be a great little car fro the mrs or car pool . For average size people 6 ft or so there is plenty of room front and rear ,I drive 65 plus to work with 3 or 4 people in the car with out problems , I do recommend after a 3,000 mile break in use CD-2 Engine treatment seems to add 20 HP. I also installed a K&N air cleaner ,now the 75 MPH and above are Yours. Am-Fm cassette is Good ,fold down back seat is nice ~Car rides good. I'm a very Happy Camper with my Hyundai so Far .
Be Prepared for Panic
Our unfortunate and frightening experience of owning this car. We feel as though it is unsafe. On three different occasions, after about an hours driving on highways, All in a sudden "BAMM" Scared,thinking we hit something, after the car suddenly jerks, as in "the whole car locked up instantly. What would have happened if we were on ice or a curve? The third time in the shop the computer, relay and a connector was found to be the problem. Make sure you keep good maint. records. Now we are left with a car driven 15,738 miles on their assumtion it was OK. Will this car last? I found large metal shavings and a thick grit in the trans. pan. More important. IS IT SAFE TO DRIVE?
Great car for the price
This is the best new car you can buy. I got this as my first car and I dont regret it. Great fuel economy. If you're tall like I am.. make sure the person sitting behind you is small :- ). I've had mine for over 2 years.. and I've had no major problem.. I drive it a bit rough.. so had to get brakes changed.. other than that, I've had no problem. Even had an accident and I was VERY pleasantly surprised with the safety. Bottom line.. GREAT new car on a limited budget.
