Used 1995 Hyundai Accent Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Accent
5(0%)4(67%)3(33%)2(0%)1(0%)
3.7
3 reviews
List Price Estimate
$774 - $1,841
Used Accent for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
Excellent car!

micqn, 02/02/2005
I used to make fun of my little Accent but not any more! This car has been the most reliable car I have owned and it doesn't cost a lot to maintain. The engine had to be replaced but I did that myself, the paint is still in excellent shape, the car overall is a great little car. I am able to get about 325 MPGmiles on a full tank of gas around town and nearly 375 MPG on the freeway cruising at 65 MPH. This equates to filling the car up every two weeks. The tires are very inexpensive when needed, oil changes are a cinch, basic maintenance is nearly obsolete. The car takes very good care of me hence I take very good care of it.

What I Paid Too Much For

Mary, 08/23/2005
Don't have a blow out on the front tire, it will tear up your front bumper, your fender and if on drivers side can tear up your wiring harness which can cause the car to catch fire. Very dangerous how they put the wiring harness where they did and so close to the front tire. Great on Gas Milage, especially highway up to 40 mpg. City avg. 28 mpg. Would I buy this car again - NO WAY!!

Little problems, Little car

izzy85, 01/03/2004
This is my first car and it has proved to be a good one. I love how tight it takes corners and easily fits into cramped spaces. When I first purchased it it would run really slow and had a hard time going from first to second but I later found out I needed new spark plugs and a new starter (cheap!) So now with the regular maint. she runs great!

