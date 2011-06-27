Used 1995 Hyundai Accent Sedan Consumer Reviews

Excellent car! micqn , 02/02/2005 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I used to make fun of my little Accent but not any more! This car has been the most reliable car I have owned and it doesn't cost a lot to maintain. The engine had to be replaced but I did that myself, the paint is still in excellent shape, the car overall is a great little car. I am able to get about 325 MPGmiles on a full tank of gas around town and nearly 375 MPG on the freeway cruising at 65 MPH. This equates to filling the car up every two weeks. The tires are very inexpensive when needed, oil changes are a cinch, basic maintenance is nearly obsolete. The car takes very good care of me hence I take very good care of it. Report Abuse

What I Paid Too Much For Mary , 08/23/2005 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Don't have a blow out on the front tire, it will tear up your front bumper, your fender and if on drivers side can tear up your wiring harness which can cause the car to catch fire. Very dangerous how they put the wiring harness where they did and so close to the front tire. Great on Gas Milage, especially highway up to 40 mpg. City avg. 28 mpg. Would I buy this car again - NO WAY!!