Used 1995 Hyundai Accent Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Accent
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG282828
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/34 mpg25/34 mpg25/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.5/404.6 mi.297.5/404.6 mi.297.5/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.11.9 gal.11.9 gal.
Combined MPG282828
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque96 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm96 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm96 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size1.5 l1.5 l1.5 l
Horsepower92 hp @ 5500 rpm92 hp @ 5500 rpm92 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.38.7 in.38.7 in.
Front leg room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Measurements
Height54.9 in.54.9 in.54.9 in.
Wheel base94.5 in.94.5 in.94.5 in.
Length162.1 in.162.1 in.162.1 in.
Width63.8 in.63.8 in.63.8 in.
Curb weight2057 lbs.2057 lbs.2070 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Montego Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Madras Green Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Indigo Pearl Metallic
  • Cashmere Metallic
  • Marlborough Red
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Montego Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Madras Green Metallic
  • Indigo Pearl Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Marlborough Red
  • Cashmere Metallic
  • Montego Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Indigo Pearl Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Marlborough Red
  • Madras Green Metallic
  • Cashmere Metallic
