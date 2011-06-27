Used 1995 Hyundai Accent Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|28
|28
|28
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|25/34 mpg
|25/34 mpg
|25/34 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|297.5/404.6 mi.
|297.5/404.6 mi.
|297.5/404.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|11.9 gal.
|11.9 gal.
|11.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|28
|28
|28
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|96 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|96 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|96 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|1.5 l
|1.5 l
|1.5 l
|Horsepower
|92 hp @ 5500 rpm
|92 hp @ 5500 rpm
|92 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|Front leg room
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|Measurements
|Height
|54.9 in.
|54.9 in.
|54.9 in.
|Wheel base
|94.5 in.
|94.5 in.
|94.5 in.
|Length
|162.1 in.
|162.1 in.
|162.1 in.
|Width
|63.8 in.
|63.8 in.
|63.8 in.
|Curb weight
|2057 lbs.
|2057 lbs.
|2070 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
