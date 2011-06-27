Used 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

AIRBORNE-RANGER! , 03/09/2008

6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I had a Cadillac Escalade Ext prior to buying my Hummer. Previous vehicles I also owned are the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, Nissan Frontier Nismo, and a Toyota Tundra. All my vehicles have been purchased with every option available. None of them compare to my Hummer SUT. The Hummer is a thrill to drive. The interior is comfortable and it rides better than my Escalade. It has a better turning radius and it does not feel like a "boat on the road" like my Escalade did. There are not many Hummer SUT's like mine on the road. Also, the gas mileage is not that bad for a truck. I am getting 13 mpg! That is better than the Escalade(11-12mpg)