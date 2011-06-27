  1. Home
Used 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 H2 SUT
4.5
2 reviews
2007 HUMMER SUT

AIRBORNE-RANGER!, 03/09/2008
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I had a Cadillac Escalade Ext prior to buying my Hummer. Previous vehicles I also owned are the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, Nissan Frontier Nismo, and a Toyota Tundra. All my vehicles have been purchased with every option available. None of them compare to my Hummer SUT. The Hummer is a thrill to drive. The interior is comfortable and it rides better than my Escalade. It has a better turning radius and it does not feel like a "boat on the road" like my Escalade did. There are not many Hummer SUT's like mine on the road. Also, the gas mileage is not that bad for a truck. I am getting 13 mpg! That is better than the Escalade(11-12mpg)

Needs some Interior Work

ULvMeOnly7, 12/06/2006
4 of 6 people found this review helpful

The 4-wheel drive and ABS Brakes make this one of the best light weight Jeep Midgets around. The luxurious Interior provide a feeling of comfort the moment you sit on the heated-premium leather seats. Looking like a Jeep in the front end; and a luxury drive in the middle with plenty of passenger room. This baby is a piece of art that just begs to be driven. All weather Michelin snow tires and bumper guard protection front and back keep your baby in pristine shape. 4-door for passenger comfort. Front and rear heating and window defrost. A rubber gas can provide extra security in fowl weather. Full size tire mount on rear panel and extension foot pedals. The design of quality & safety is love.

