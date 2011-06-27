Used 2009 Honda Ridgeline Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

So Far So Good at 91,000 miles 209flyboy , 06/23/2014 RTS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I bought my 2009 new and have no complaints at 109000 miles I have completed required services and no issues have arisen except airbag recall which was taken care of at the dealer.. I think this truck is perfect for a family of 5 who needs a vehicle that will pull a boat or travel trailer under 5000 pounds, carry those itmes that don't require a large powerful and expensive truck. This truck rides like a car and is comfortable. If you have a small family, this truck will fill your needs and I strongly recommend you check it out. At this mileage I have noticed a slight decrease in gas mileage on the highway with cruise control. I have seen 24mpg in earlier times but now see 22-23 max. I still haven't replaced the brake pads yet as they still show within spec. Tires have been replaced at 70,000 miles with Michelin LTX. If you don't intend to do any off road 'Truck Stuff' I would recommend properly rated touring tires for a quieter ride. There has been no issues with the engine or transmission. The trunk space below the deck is perfect. We can shop for groceries and place them in the trunk and lock and not worry about someone helping themselves as we leave the vehicle elsewhere. Overall this truck has been a perfect family utility carrier, comfortable and reasonably economic. I would recommend the Ridgeline for those families needing utility. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

It's a Keeper Patrick , 04/02/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Has all the things in need in a pickup, all I read is that they have no power etc. BS. I traded in a 02 Silverado 5.3 V-8 and can honestly no tell much difference at all. But the gas mileage is much better. Don't listen to Non-Owners they're full of it. Only listen or talk to owners for there input.

Why stop? SPANKIE , 07/21/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Word is that Honda will no longer build the Ridgeline. Too bad. Yes, it is different, but who else has the in bed trunk? I carry enough tools to fill it and I can keep a clean truck without loading and unloading daily. The ride is great and it pulls my boat with ease. I hope someone takes this concept and continues. If you really need a truck, buy one. BUT, if you just need a truck once in a while, the Ridgeline is great. I'm on my 3d one, so I was sold by the versatility and pleasant drive.

Better value for your dollar! Rob Riegel , 10/25/2015 RT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought my 09 RT used from a very reputable dealer one year ago with 80 k miles. 20k miles later and no major issues. Every time I take it in for service my mechanic is amazed to see how clean it is inside where oil cap screws in. I use Mobil 1 full synthetic oil with proper oil filter. Engine runs strong and gets up to 23 mpg on the highway with a light load and not towing anything. I have not towed anything yet. Great handling on dirt roads and muddy roads and there was not a need to use 4wd feature. Acceleration and shifting is good. Climate control is good. Height and visibility is good. Stereo system sound is ok. Plenty of storage, which is really awesome. Love the sliding rear window. Love the extra storage in the cab and in truck bed, which beats the storage of a Toyota. There is ample passenger space. Love the way the rear seats fold up to load extra cargo. Transmission has a little clunk, but it's normal. It's from how I operate the accelerator pedal as trans picks up the slop. I can get about 380 miles per tank of gas. Full synthetic oil change every 5,000 miles and I service the fuel system with one can of sea foam at every oil change interval. Once a month I fill the gas tank with non ethanol gas. I'll be due for 4 wheel brake service soon and 4 new tires. I compared this truck to a certified Toyota Tacoma. Toyota has a nice reputation, but I got a better deal on this truck and it's got everything that I need at a fraction of the cost. Paint chips to easily, but that's where touch up paint comes in handy. Suspension, steering, brakes and any of the power options work great. No report on the 4wd yet, because I have not used it. Cruise control works great and the TPMS is accurate. I like the 5 ft bed. It's not to big and not to small. This is a very practical truck for the working man and I chose a 285.00 a month payment vs a 400.00 a month payment of the Toyota Tacoma certified(2 door single cab 4 cyl 2009). I'll expect 400k miles on this Honda motor. Once the motor is tired then I'll replace it, because this truck serves a better purpose for me than any other general truck. It's like a small military truck.lol. People keep trying to buy my truck and I tell them no. The only thing that concerns me is the air bag recall. The part won't be available until later in the year. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value