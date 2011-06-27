Used 1995 Honda Prelude VTEC Consumer Reviews
LOADS OF FUN
NEVER ANY PROBLEMS AT ALL, ALWAYS RUNS, FUN TO DRIVE AND AUTOCROSS. CAR IS AWESOME
1995 Honda Prelude VTEC-Coupe (Black)
One of the Best Performance cars I have ever driven!!!
7 years of pure joy so far!
I bought my 1995 Prelude VTEC new, and it is a great car. I have it rigorously maintained, and the only thing that has ever broken down is the stereo - a problem I also had with my '81 Civic and my '88 Prelude. Mine was bought in August, and the serial number ends in 000445. I am restoring its looks to new condition and driving it for another 7 years at least. Can't have mine! It's the Mighty Mite, only big enough for me and my pug, but if it's performance you care about, performance that never breaks down, this it.
The Best Honda Available
This car is great. From it's sleek design to its amazing 195hp. Surprisingly it get good gas milage and maintains it amusing driving characteristics.
