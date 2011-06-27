Used 1995 Honda Prelude VTEC Consumer Reviews

peeweezers , 05/10/2002

I bought my 1995 Prelude VTEC new, and it is a great car. I have it rigorously maintained, and the only thing that has ever broken down is the stereo - a problem I also had with my '81 Civic and my '88 Prelude. Mine was bought in August, and the serial number ends in 000445. I am restoring its looks to new condition and driving it for another 7 years at least. Can't have mine! It's the Mighty Mite, only big enough for me and my pug, but if it's performance you care about, performance that never breaks down, this it.