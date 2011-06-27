Used 1993 Honda Prelude Coupe Consumer Reviews
History will not repeat itself
Mark Liu, 06/07/2002
0 of 2 people found this review helpful
When Honda came out with the original prelude, they were determined to make it one of the best performing vehicle they had. And so did they. They put some genuine effort to make the car stand out to build an awesome reputation of a reliable, high performance car. The quality will not repeat itself. It surely one of the best they've ever made. Especially with the style.
Great Car
AZLUDE, 10/25/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Best Car on the road fast anf fun what else can you say.
i am prelude_cRazed
prelude_crazed, 11/18/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
i love preludes the looks the power an everything just that they weigh too much and tht little room in the back
Nice Car
stevo_043, 05/23/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
My Honda Prelude is really great. Acceleration is excellent. I have an automatic, but wish it was a stick. The A/C is really good; it gets cold quick. I love this car.
