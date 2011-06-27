Used 1993 Honda Prelude Coupe Consumer Reviews

Mark Liu , 06/07/2002

When Honda came out with the original prelude, they were determined to make it one of the best performing vehicle they had. And so did they. They put some genuine effort to make the car stand out to build an awesome reputation of a reliable, high performance car. The quality will not repeat itself. It surely one of the best they've ever made. Especially with the style.