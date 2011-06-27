  1. Home
Used 1993 Honda Prelude Coupe Consumer Reviews

History will not repeat itself

Mark Liu, 06/07/2002
When Honda came out with the original prelude, they were determined to make it one of the best performing vehicle they had. And so did they. They put some genuine effort to make the car stand out to build an awesome reputation of a reliable, high performance car. The quality will not repeat itself. It surely one of the best they've ever made. Especially with the style.

Great Car

AZLUDE, 10/25/2003
Best Car on the road fast anf fun what else can you say.

i am prelude_cRazed

prelude_crazed, 11/18/2003
i love preludes the looks the power an everything just that they weigh too much and tht little room in the back

Nice Car

stevo_043, 05/23/2003
My Honda Prelude is really great. Acceleration is excellent. I have an automatic, but wish it was a stick. The A/C is really good; it gets cold quick. I love this car.

