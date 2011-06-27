Used 1991 Honda Prelude Consumer Reviews

LUDE acris SE7EN , 10/11/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I love my prelude. I've had it for years and it still runs like new. Car performs well and handles well. Report Abuse

Smazing car ATMskater74 , 05/21/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I love this car. I've had mine a little over a year, and I have wanted one since this model year was new. It is built extremely well and they last forever with minimal expensive repairs. The engine is pretty peppy and it handles like it's on rails. The interior is comfortable and the exterior styling is beautiful. One of the best cars available for that price, in my opinion.

Best car I have owned. Alexander Martis , 06/12/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I found this one in excellent conditions. It has been very reliable. I have had three cars, a Ford, a Nissan and this one. The Nissan Sentra was brand new and it was a nightmare almost from the moment I bought it !!! Once I test drove the Prelude, I knew from that moment that it is real car !!! With proper maintenance it will run practically forever.

91 Prelude Si 2.1L DOHC stewie2021 , 03/17/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Only 2 previous owners. I bought this car off of a guy that was moving to England and HAD to get rid of it in about a week. I fell in love with the awesome styling and handling. I'm pretty new to manual transmission but It wasn't hard to brush up on with such a great clutch that hasn't had to be replaced. I already replaced the intake with a ram air and the muffler with an HKS slide-on. The car looks at home with much newer cars and runs as good if not better. I'm looking forward to keeping her running for years!