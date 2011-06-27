Used 1990 Honda Prelude Si Consumer Reviews
One of The Greatest!
My Prelude is actually a 1988 Si but the car was almost the same from 88-91. I bought it new in Sept 87 and still love this car, drive it to work every day. I bought a 98 but was never satisfied although it too was a nice car. The handling just wasn't the same. If I could find a brand new 88 Si I would buy it today. This car still looks good and drives great. I have had to do some repairs & replacement parts but with 220,000 miles it can be expected. Averages 28 mpg on back roads and some stop and go traffic. I guess they will have to bury me in it cause I just can't part with it.
Great Car!!!
I actually own an 89' 4WS model, but this is close enough. No one gives the 3rd generation prelude good reviews. I have debated getting a new car for a year now, and cant stand to part with such an awesome car. I would reccommend to anyone.
A car worth the money
The 90 Honda Prelude is an excellent combinatin of sporty performance, good looks, great gas mileage and excellent reliability. I highly recommend this car
Very clean and fun car hard to find si jdm
Great Car!!
Before I bought my Honda Prelude, it was my dream car. Everytime I saw one I was envious. I was never prouder once I finally got my own. 8 years later I still love my Prelude. It has 139,000 miles on it and she still drives like it's brand new. The only major work needed was a new clutch. The only reason I am getting rid of it now is because I need a bigger car for my family. I would keep the Prelude if I could, but the trade-in value is just too good for a 12 year old car. I'm really gonna miss her!!!
