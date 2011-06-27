Used 1990 Honda Prelude Si Consumer Reviews

One of The Greatest! The BEST! , 03/21/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My Prelude is actually a 1988 Si but the car was almost the same from 88-91. I bought it new in Sept 87 and still love this car, drive it to work every day. I bought a 98 but was never satisfied although it too was a nice car. The handling just wasn't the same. If I could find a brand new 88 Si I would buy it today. This car still looks good and drives great. I have had to do some repairs & replacement parts but with 220,000 miles it can be expected. Averages 28 mpg on back roads and some stop and go traffic. I guess they will have to bury me in it cause I just can't part with it. Report Abuse

Great Car!!! z0iid , 06/02/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I actually own an 89' 4WS model, but this is close enough. No one gives the 3rd generation prelude good reviews. I have debated getting a new car for a year now, and cant stand to part with such an awesome car. I would reccommend to anyone.

A car worth the money Hookem , 05/10/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The 90 Honda Prelude is an excellent combinatin of sporty performance, good looks, great gas mileage and excellent reliability. I highly recommend this car

