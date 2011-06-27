Used 2011 Honda Pilot Consumer Reviews
Better than the rest!!...no really!
We looked at all the competing mid-size SUVs and we narrowed it down to the final 3: Maxda cx-9, Toyota Highlander, and the Honda Pilot. The Pilot was last on her list.(Don't know why) When the dealers gave us the cars to keep over night, the Pilot became the instant favored. The Mazda was a close second and the Highlander...well it didn't even compare. Sorry Toyota. The reason is simple. To us, the Pilot just felt like an SUV. What we mean is it drives like an SUV, it was comfortable like an SUV and it looks like an SUV. We are coming from a BMW X5 so our experience with the Pilot is not exaggerated, it truly is a wonderful car. Thank you Honda!!
Great change of pace at good price, excellent performance.
Been driving a '98 Explorer, '99 Olds Silhouette, (Pilot replaced), and my wife's '08 Tribute; what a change. Looking for something to give us driveability, comfort, roominess that could replace a minivan, but yet give us the versatility of a SUV. Enter the Pilot. After researching and driving the Equinox, Edge, Acadia, CX-9, Santa Fe, Murano, Highlander and Explorer, the Pilot just offered so much more for the value. Our first Honda, we have been very pleased. A much roomier, comfortable vehicle the Pilot is heads above the competition. Comforatable quite rider, great handling and reasonable mileage, I would highly recommend the Pilot.
LOVE IT
I have owned my 2011 Pilot for two years now and have nothing but great things to say about it. The amount of cargo space and thought that went into this vehicle goes well beyond its truck like exterior. (Which I love) This SUV has places to store things behind every corner, and even has plenty of room when I have 8 people packed into it. IT never slips & slides in the rain or snow, and has been nothing but reliable to me since I purchased it in the summer of 2013. The only thing I have had to replace is the brake pads, but that's expected in any large 3 row crossover. Its get up and go is good, but I struggle to overtake cars on the highway without really hitting the gas pedal. Overall, I would recommend this vehicle to any family that does not want a minivan, wants a bang for there buck, and wants to ride in style. My rating for the Pilot? 10/10 best car I have ever owned.
Pilot A Great Ride
I hope I don't jinx myself.....my 2011 Pilot has been very trustworthy. I love that the seats go down nicely to give me a lot of cargo room...a great vehicle for those who need show dog transportation. The car is well insulated and keeps cool in summer and is free of outside noise. The instrument panel and tech stuff is very poorly designed and takes a bit of study to figure it out.
Not Perfect, but a Good Choice
Updates 6/27/16: We are up to around 60K miles now. I'm still happy with the purchase. The one disappointed piece is the fuel economy. It's just not great. However, the trade off is a heavy, sturdy vehicle with a lot of interior space. The other annoying thing is the ECO mode. This light comes on every time you are not pressing on the gas which engages only 4 cylinders instead of the 6 which is supposed to get you better gas mileage. You never really know if it's working or not and the light coming off and on is distracting. Aside from that, the vehicle has held up very well. Rock solid performer with great space. It's not flashy, but has the necessary components to make driving enjoyable and comfortable. That's all I am really looking for in a car. We purchased our EX-L with 29K miles on it. This is what you get. Solid, sturdy build inside and out. Smooth driving experience. I have not had any issues accelerating or braking. Lots of room, especially in the third row. You actually have room to put some suitcases in the back with the third row up which is something that can't be said for many SUVs. The plastic is plastic...it's not any cheaper than other vehicles. It is classy and very functional with no flash. That is what you get with Honda.
