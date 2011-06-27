  1. Home
Used 1998 Honda Passport SUV Consumer Reviews

10 reviews
Glad I have it

Rodney, 04/20/2010
Bought the Passport with 69,000 miles on it, has ben great overall, I get 23 highway and 17 city, Have to replace water pump at 150,000 and the front shafts soon, not bad for 170,000 miles on it,little things have gone bad but nothing real costly, will but a Ridgeline next. Wife loves it to.

98 Honda Passport

tmc, 09/02/2006
I love my Passport. Having been a Toyota man for years, I have one problem. It doesn't get the fuel economy I hoped for. I know it is a V6 4WD, but I was hoping for better than 14 mpg. Otherwise, I absolutely love it. Note to prospective buyers, the Honda Passport was built by Isuzu. The Honda Pilot, which replaced the Passport is built by Honda. Just an FYI.

Comfortable, tough, my favorite so far...

themaninthemoon, 07/09/2009
I bought this vehicle almost 4 years now, and I gotta say it has been fantastic, no problems at all... I drive it to school and work all around the city. It is strong enough to take the continuous stop and go streets and comfortable enough for road trips. Amazing fuel mileage, as a college student I travel more than 30 miles a day and it is still up and running. This is my first car and my best so far. The only problem I had recently was the radiator, it broke but replaced it, and no other problems. Though make note that I took excellent care of the engine and the vehicle in general...

nice suv

sara wolfe, 08/27/2003
has more room than a 99 ford explorer and more comfortable runs smooth love to drive

Drive it like you stole it

faceplant, 04/28/2009
I bought it used. Loved the feel of the strong V6. Not strong anymore, 56k to 152k. Gaskets and seals are now a problem. It is burning a lot of oil. The car really started to act up. No idle, stalling. Cleaned carbon out of the throttle body, replaced the MassAirSensor. Fuel gauge broke. Driver's window broke. Rear door key broke. I put the largest tires I could on it for a better ride. Feels good. AC is always perfect. Water pump, alternator, fan pulley all replaced. Installed electric fan with thermostatic switch. I really feel I've got all I can out of this car and it still runs OK. Auto auctions love these cars because they sell great in S. America.

