Used 1996 Honda Passport Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Passport
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Combined MPG161816
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/17 mpg17/20 mpg15/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.5/372.3 mi.372.3/438.0 mi.328.5/372.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.21.9 gal.21.9 gal.
Combined MPG161816
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm150 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l2.6 l3.2 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5600 rpm120 hp @ 4600 rpm190 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.37.7 ft.37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Rear leg room34.5 in.34.5 in.34.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity75 cu.ft.75 cu.ft.75 cu.ft.
Length176.5 in.176.5 in.176.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.2000 lbs.no
Curb weight4154 lbs.3663 lbs.3848 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.8.5 in.8.5 in.
Height66.3 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.108.5 in.108.5 in.
Width68.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Huntsman Green Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Cream White
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Huntsman Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Radiant Red
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Huntsman Green Pearl Metallic
