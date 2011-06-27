Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab SB w/2HY (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,203
|$13,340
|$15,258
|Clean
|$9,511
|$12,427
|$14,190
|Average
|$8,126
|$10,600
|$12,054
|Rough
|$6,741
|$8,773
|$9,919
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/1HY (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,575
|$13,420
|$15,756
|Clean
|$8,925
|$12,501
|$14,653
|Average
|$7,626
|$10,664
|$12,448
|Rough
|$6,327
|$8,826
|$10,243
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/2HY (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,405
|$13,184
|$14,888
|Clean
|$9,699
|$12,281
|$13,846
|Average
|$8,287
|$10,476
|$11,762
|Rough
|$6,875
|$8,671
|$9,678
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab SB w/1HY (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,657
|$12,133
|$14,245
|Clean
|$8,070
|$11,302
|$13,248
|Average
|$6,895
|$9,641
|$11,254
|Rough
|$5,720
|$7,979
|$9,261