Used 2010 Honda Odyssey Minivan Consumer Reviews

Excellent for family. Decent mpg. Reliable DiVa_3181377 , 07/09/2018 EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful Bought it new. Used it for lots of long trips and daily city trips. Pros: Super reliable, power, decent mpg, good steering feel, low maintenance cost and excellent family hauler. Cons: Thin paint, eats tires (heavy car), warped rotors which cause wobble at highway speed braking. Engine mounts were shot at around 78K. City mpg could be little bit better. Aftermarket batteries last lot longer. Regular service is affordable at dealership. Wish it had a timing chain instead of belt. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

It's Not A Porsche - And Isn't Meant to Be Rob , 10/02/2017 EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I got this to soak up some long distance travel miles to keep them off of my twin turbo Porsche Macan S while lugging kids and stuff long distance. So far it's doing exactly what I'm asking it to do, so I'm pleased. It handles like a wet sponge, but hey, it's a van. Can't fault it for doing exactly as it was designed to do. 6 Month Update!! Have put 5000 miles on the van, now at 108K, oil life is at 40%, averages a solid reliable 300 miles per tank and 20mpg. No mechanical problems at all this thing is a tank, brakes have a little flutter but I consider those consumables, not mechanical. The electronic nannies are aggressive, the slightest wheel spin, wet road, gust of wind and she lights up and all the "stop having any fun" electronic controls kick in to keep me from anything but slow and steady and straight ahead - oh well. Some water issues, both rear tail lights filled with water some seal somewhere must be bad somewhere so I drained them, and the driver A-pillar was dripping a tiny amount of water in a recent storm - odd. I've noticed a huge number of these Honda vans on the road since getting one as a second car. All conditions. Clearly mechanically these are built to last, they sold a lot of them and I bet almost all of them are still on the road. Impressive, Honda. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Got a Honda and Got a Dud Chris Stoker , 08/23/2016 EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 20 of 21 people found this review helpful We purchased this car used at 46K miles in 2012 with after market warranty and Car Fax clean record. I'm just going to list the issues we've had with this car instead of explain all of the instances of failure because that would require more time than I have. After the first week or two we were notified a recall and had to take it back in to get it repaired. A week later the transmission began failing and had to force the dealership to replace it under warranty. The steering column has a continuous pop whether driving or turning or turning the wheel while sitting still, still have yet to get it diagnosed or fixed. Already had to have the bearings replaced on one of the back tires. One of the shocks in the back is also now leaking oil everywhere. The driver side sliding door middle bracket fell to pieces, the dealership admitted that this was a very well known issue. The auto window module went bad and made it so we could only roll down the driver side window. Multiple burned out lights. Terrible paint that falls to pieces off of the body with any contact. Another active recall, where the fuel pump overheats and can cause fires. The driver side sliding door motor is going bad and can't fully open or close the door properly even after repair. There are other issues, but I've grown tired trying to remember everything. Genuinely, this is by far the worst vehicle I have ever owned. I will NEVER purchase another Honda for the rest of my life. 30K miles that we've driven this car, mostly on highways in the country where the roads are very well maintained, and all of these things have occurred within that time frame...absolutely appalling. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

It was a great run...Until it wasn't! Howard , 10/25/2017 EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 22 of 24 people found this review helpful We bought our Odyssey new and have loved it and had no problems with it...until three weeks ago. We have maintained it very regularly in necessary ways. Other than the excessive road noise (so much noise!), we have been exceedingly happy with it. Until three weeks ago when an odd noise started happening. After ruling out the transmission and engine problems, it has been determined that we have an internal problem with a rod. The only answer is total engine overhaul or a total engine replacement. We were told by Honda "Tough Luck!" with no further explanation. I called Honda America's service line and was essentially told the same thing. I have sworn by Honda...Until now. The service guy at the dealership said that he had never seen this on a car this well maintained. Great...I guess I won the lottery where I loss $6,000 of my money instead of winning. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse